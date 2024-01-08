en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Indian Shooter Varun Tomar Clinches Gold, Seals Paris Olympic Berth

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 8, 2024 at 1:02 am EST
Indian Shooter Varun Tomar Clinches Gold, Seals Paris Olympic Berth

Indian shooter, Varun Tomar, clinched victory by securing a gold medal in the 10m men’s air pistol event at the Asian Qualifiers in Jakarta. This victory not only marks a personal triumph for the 20-year-old athlete but also contributes to India’s representation at the forthcoming Paris Olympics.

Tomar Triumphs at Asian Qualifiers

Tomar battled fiercely in the gruelling competition, claiming the top spot and outperforming his fellow countryman Arjun Singh Cheema, who walked away with the silver medal. The intensity of the final round was palpable, with Tomar’s final score of 239.6 marking his victory in the 8-men final. He had previously scored 586 in the qualification round, demonstrating consistency and prowess throughout the competition.

A Rewarding Victory for India

The triumph resulted in securing India’s 14th quota for the Paris Olympics, pointing to a promising representation for the nation in the upcoming global event. The achievement is also significant as it ensures that India will likely send its biggest-ever shooting contingent to the Olympics. This accomplishment has secured India’s fourth quota in the pistol category, with all quota places in the rifle already secured.

Team Effort and Future Aspirations

Varun Tomar’s win was not the only cause for celebration. Alongside Tomar, his teammates Arjun Singh Cheema and Ujjawal Malik secured a gold medal in the men’s 10m air pistol team event at the Asian Olympic Qualifiers. The team collectively scored 1740 points, securing a spot at the Paris Olympics and contributing to India’s total of 16 Olympic quota places available at the continental showpiece. This victory has set a strong footing for the Indian shooting contingent, fostering high hopes for the upcoming Paris Olympics.

0
India Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

India

See more
2 mins ago
Venkat Senguttuvan: An Actor's Journey of Self-Acceptance
In the heart of the entertainment industry, one actor, Venkat Senguttuvan, stands tall, not by physical height, but by his unyielding spirit and resilience. This is a tale not just about an actor with dwarfism, but a man who has battled societal norms and prejudices, embarking on a two-decade-long journey of self-acceptance and personal growth.
Venkat Senguttuvan: An Actor's Journey of Self-Acceptance
Indian Shooting Team Strikes Gold at Asian Olympic Qualifiers
8 mins ago
Indian Shooting Team Strikes Gold at Asian Olympic Qualifiers
Indian Esports Companies Consider Salary Cap to Curb Player Poaching
8 mins ago
Indian Esports Companies Consider Salary Cap to Curb Player Poaching
ONGC Kickstarts Oil Production from Cluster-2 Project in Krishna Godavari Basin
2 mins ago
ONGC Kickstarts Oil Production from Cluster-2 Project in Krishna Godavari Basin
Youthful Desires: The Canadian Dream of Punjab's Youth
4 mins ago
Youthful Desires: The Canadian Dream of Punjab's Youth
Joy Turns to Sorrow: Fatal Vehicle Accident in Assam's Bogamati Picnic Spot
4 mins ago
Joy Turns to Sorrow: Fatal Vehicle Accident in Assam's Bogamati Picnic Spot
Latest Headlines
World News
Wolves' Midfielder Tommy Doyle Earns Praise for Professionalism and Performance
2 mins
Wolves' Midfielder Tommy Doyle Earns Praise for Professionalism and Performance
Local Government Administrator Defends El-Rufai's Transformative Reforms
2 mins
Local Government Administrator Defends El-Rufai's Transformative Reforms
Deadly Bomb Attack Targets Polio Protection Team in Northwestern Pakistan
2 mins
Deadly Bomb Attack Targets Polio Protection Team in Northwestern Pakistan
Third Presidential Debate in Indonesia: South China Sea, Defense & Ethics Discussed
3 mins
Third Presidential Debate in Indonesia: South China Sea, Defense & Ethics Discussed
Mayor Harry Williams Shapes a New Vision for Hardeeville
3 mins
Mayor Harry Williams Shapes a New Vision for Hardeeville
Japan Pledges $37 Million to Boost Ukraine's Defense Capabilities
6 mins
Japan Pledges $37 Million to Boost Ukraine's Defense Capabilities
New Mexico Supreme Court to Hear Challenge Against Governor's Gun Control Order
6 mins
New Mexico Supreme Court to Hear Challenge Against Governor's Gun Control Order
Denver Nuggets Triumph Over Detroit Pistons with Murray's 37-Point Game
7 mins
Denver Nuggets Triumph Over Detroit Pistons with Murray's 37-Point Game
Toronto Raptors Triumph Over Golden State Warriors in High-Scoring NBA Game
7 mins
Toronto Raptors Triumph Over Golden State Warriors in High-Scoring NBA Game
The Formation and Purpose of the United Nations: A Beacon of Global Peace
46 mins
The Formation and Purpose of the United Nations: A Beacon of Global Peace
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
3 hours
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
3 hours
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
3 hours
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
4 hours
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
7 hours
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
7 hours
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times
7 hours
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times
Former Bar Liberty Manager Launches Brico, a New Wine Bar in Carlton North
8 hours
Former Bar Liberty Manager Launches Brico, a New Wine Bar in Carlton North

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app