Indian Shooter Varun Tomar Clinches Gold, Seals Paris Olympic Berth

Indian shooter, Varun Tomar, clinched victory by securing a gold medal in the 10m men’s air pistol event at the Asian Qualifiers in Jakarta. This victory not only marks a personal triumph for the 20-year-old athlete but also contributes to India’s representation at the forthcoming Paris Olympics.

Tomar Triumphs at Asian Qualifiers

Tomar battled fiercely in the gruelling competition, claiming the top spot and outperforming his fellow countryman Arjun Singh Cheema, who walked away with the silver medal. The intensity of the final round was palpable, with Tomar’s final score of 239.6 marking his victory in the 8-men final. He had previously scored 586 in the qualification round, demonstrating consistency and prowess throughout the competition.

A Rewarding Victory for India

The triumph resulted in securing India’s 14th quota for the Paris Olympics, pointing to a promising representation for the nation in the upcoming global event. The achievement is also significant as it ensures that India will likely send its biggest-ever shooting contingent to the Olympics. This accomplishment has secured India’s fourth quota in the pistol category, with all quota places in the rifle already secured.

Team Effort and Future Aspirations

Varun Tomar’s win was not the only cause for celebration. Alongside Tomar, his teammates Arjun Singh Cheema and Ujjawal Malik secured a gold medal in the men’s 10m air pistol team event at the Asian Olympic Qualifiers. The team collectively scored 1740 points, securing a spot at the Paris Olympics and contributing to India’s total of 16 Olympic quota places available at the continental showpiece. This victory has set a strong footing for the Indian shooting contingent, fostering high hopes for the upcoming Paris Olympics.