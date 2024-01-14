en English
India

Indian Shooter Manav Disqualified Over Equipment Control Issue: Allegations of Unfair Play Arise

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:44 am EST
Indian Shooter Manav Disqualified Over Equipment Control Issue: Allegations of Unfair Play Arise

In a shocking turn of events, Indian shooter Manav faces disqualification from a pivotal competition owing to an equipment control issue concerning the stock of his gun, equipment he has used consistently for a decade, including at the 2016 Olympics and World Cup events. The incident has left the sports world stunned, and Manav himself perplexed and frustrated.

The Unforeseen Disqualification

The unfavourable ruling came from the Technical Delegate (TD) just before the Asian Qualifiers in Kuwait. The TD declared the stock of Manav’s gun unfit for the competition, a verdict that Manav and his coaches, Vikram Rathore and Anwar Sultan, found baffling. This equipment had previously passed numerous weapons control checks at many world cups and had even been used at the 2016 Rio Olympic Games.

Allegations of Unfair Play

Manav and his team suggest an ulterior motive behind the last-minute disqualification. They believe that the TD’s decision was influenced by his potential to secure an Olympic quota. Such an accusation hints at the possibility of politics meddling with the purity of sports, and if true, could tarnish the reputation of the event.

Protests and Legal Pursuits

In response to the disqualification, Manav’s coaches have lodged protests and are planning to pursue the issue through the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) and legal avenues. This move is a clear indication of their conviction in the legitimacy of Manav’s equipment and their determination to fight for justice.

The Emotional Blow

The disqualification has been particularly hard on Manav, coming after a long period of preparation and selection for the national team, following a 3.5-year absence. The incident has amplified the struggle, ambition, and sheer human will that athletes often confront on their path to success, casting a long shadow over Manav’s illustrious career.

0
India Olympics Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

