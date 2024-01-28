Indian Shooter Divyansh Singh Panwar Sets New World Record at ISSF World Cup

Indian shooter Divyansh Singh Panwar has etched his name in the annals of the sport by setting a new world record in the men's 10m air rifle event at the ISSF World Cup Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun stage in Cairo, Egypt. Making his mark on the international platform, Panwar demonstrated exceptional skill and precision, with his score of 253.7 surpassing the previous record of 253.3 set by Chinese shooter Sheng Lihao.

Unwavering Precision Marks Victory

The 21-year-old athlete's performance stood out in the competition, as he topped the qualification round with an impressive score of 632.4. His unwavering precision was evident throughout the gruelling 24-shot final, with his performance even including two perfect scores of 10.9. This ensured his victory with a comfortable lead over silver medalist Italian Dani Sollazo, who trailed by 1.9 points.

Record-Breaking Performance Adds to India’s Glory

This achievement marks Divyansh's fifth World Cup stage gold and his second individual gold since 2019. His record-breaking performance not only adds to his personal accolades but significantly contributes to India's success in the global sporting arena.

India Leads Medal Tally

With Panwar's gold, India currently leads the medal tally at the first ISSF World Cup stage of the Olympic year, boasting two gold and two silver medals. Another Indian finalist, Arjun Babuta, also put up a commendable performance, finishing in sixth place. Meanwhile, Serbian Lazar Kovacevic took home the bronze medal, adding to the competitive spirit of the event.