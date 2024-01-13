en English
India

Indian Racer Jehan Daruvala to Debut in Formula E with Maserati

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 10:18 pm EST
Indian Racer Jehan Daruvala to Debut in Formula E with Maserati

In a groundbreaking moment for Indian motorsport, 25-year-old racer Jehan Daruvala is set to make his Formula E debut with the Maserati MSG Racing team in the forthcoming Mexico City race. The transition from the F1 feeder series Formula 2 to the all-electric racing championship marks Daruvala’s entry into a new phase of his racing career.

Maserati’s Strategic Move

The Maserati MSG Racing team announced Daruvala’s entry along with significant changes to its driver lineup and team principal for the 2023-24 FIA Formula E World Championship. The modifications aim to amplify the visibility of the brand’s imminent lineup of electric road cars. By integrating a promising young talent like Daruvala into their team, Maserati is bridging the gap between the racetrack and the road, embodying the future of electric mobility.

A Historic Moment for Indian Motorsport

By entering the Formula E championship, Daruvala becomes the third Indian driver to compete in a single-seater world championship. He follows in the illustrious tracks of Narain Karthikeyan and Karun Chandhok, who made similar strides over a decade ago. The move signifies a momentous occasion for Indian motorsport, fostering a sense of national pride and encouraging young Indian racers.

Joining Forces with a Seasoned Racer

As Daruvala gears up for his debut, he will be driving alongside seasoned racer Maximilian Gunther. The blend of Daruvala’s youthful energy and Gunther’s extensive experience promises an exciting season for the Maserati MSG Racing team.

In summary, Daruvala’s transition to Formula E is not only a personal milestone but also a significant stride for Indian motorsport. His debut will surely inspire upcoming generations while highlighting the growing influence of electric mobility in the world of racing.

author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

