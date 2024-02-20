Indian Paddlers Set Sights on Global Excellence with Advanced Training in South Korea and Japan

In a significant stride towards bolstering India's prowess on the global sports stage, the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports' (MYAS) Mission Olympic Cell (MOC) has given the green light to advanced-level training for Indian table tennis sensations Diya Chitale and Swastika Ghosh. The approval, part of a broader initiative to enhance the performance of Indian athletes, will see Chitale and Ghosh train in South Korea and Japan, under the tutelage of world-class coaches.

Embarking on a Global Quest

Diya Chitale is set to immerse herself in the rigors of high-level training in Paju-si, South Korea, under the guidance of Coach Shin Min Sung. Swastika Ghosh, on the other hand, will refine her skills in Osaka, Japan, with Coach Qiu Jian Xin shaping her training regime. This move represents a pivotal moment in their careers, as both athletes seek to harness international expertise to elevate their game.

The Ministry's Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) funding will ensure that the athletes’ needs, including airfare, boarding/lodging, coaching fees, insurance, visa costs, and local transportation, are comprehensively met. This substantial support underlines the government's commitment to nurturing sporting talent, with an eye on Olympic glory.

A Broader Spectrum of Support

Alongside Chitale and Ghosh, the MOC has also broadened its horizon by approving competition proposals for badminton players Kiran George and Anupama Upadhaya, the formidable women's doubles duo of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand, and sharpshooter Rudrankksh Patil. These athletes will participate in prestigious international competitions, including the BWF Orleans Master and the International Saison Start for Shooters (ISAS 2024) in Dortmund, Germany.

Table Tennis stars Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Manika Batra have also been granted financial assistance to compete in WTT Feeder events, marking a comprehensive effort to position Indian athletes on the world map across a range of sports.

Equipping the Future

The MOC's decisions extend beyond training and competition approvals. A keen focus on equipping the athletes with the necessary tools for success saw the clearance of requests for various sports equipment, ensuring that India's sports stars are well-prepared to tackle the challenges ahead.

This holistic approach to athlete development, from providing advanced training opportunities abroad to ensuring readiness through state-of-the-art equipment, signifies a new era in Indian sports. The journey of Chitale and Ghosh, alongside their fellow athletes, is not just about personal achievement but embodies the aspirations of a nation eager to make its mark on the global sports arena.

As these athletes prepare to take on the world, their stories of ambition, supported by the nation's faith and resources, are set to inspire a new generation. The path to global sports excellence, paved with dedication and unparalleled support, beckons India's finest to step forward and claim their place among the world's best.