Indian Motorcycle Launches Exclusive FTR x RSD Super Hooligan in Honor of Championship Victories

In a fusion of high-octane performance and commemorative aesthetics, Indian Motorcycle has unveiled the limited edition FTR x RSD Super Hooligan. This launch celebrates the model's consecutive triumphs in the 2022 and 2023 MotoAmerica-hosted Super Hooligan National Championships (SHNC). Crafted in collaboration with Roland Sands Design, the bike stands as a monument to the FTR's dominant presence on the racetrack, where riders battle it out on modified twin-cylinder bikes devoid of fairings or windshields.

The Birth of a Champion

The FTR x RSD Super Hooligan is not just any motorcycle; it's a testament to the relentless pursuit of excellence by Indian Motorcycle. With its muscular design, the bike features an iconic Indian Motorcycle Red frame, gold-accented wheels, and the revered Indian Motorcycle Racing's No. 1 championship logo, alongside race team sponsors' logos. The heart of this beast is a 120 horsepower liquid-cooled V-Twin engine, propelling riders with unmatched vigor.

But it's not just about raw power. The motorcycle is equipped with fully adjustable Öhlins suspension, an Akrapovič muffler, and Gilles Tooling parts for a premium finish, ensuring that its performance is as refined as its appearance. The industry-leading 4 Display powered by RIDE COMMAND offers GPS navigation, customizable gauge screens, ride stats, and more, making it a marvel of modern technology on two wheels.

Race-Inspired Aesthetics and Unmatched Performance

The exclusive edition stands out with distinctive Super Hooligan graphics, championship logos, and a design palette that includes a black metallic body and a pearl white background tank adorned with the Indian script. The red frame and gold-accented red rims further enhance its visual appeal, making it a collector's dream.

Underneath the stunning exterior lies a powerhouse: a 1,203cc V-Twin engine that churns out 123 horsepower and 87 pound-feet of torque. The bike retains premium components from the FTR R Carbon, such as Öhlins suspension, Brembo brakes, and a Ride Command touchscreen, ensuring that its performance is as captivating as its looks. With only 300 units available at $18,499 each, this limited edition is poised to become a prized possession for enthusiasts and collectors alike.

Legacy of the Track, Pride of the Road

The FTR x RSD Super Hooligan is more than a motorcycle; it's a symbol of victory, a narrative of ambition, and a reflection of the spirit of competition. It pays homage to the FTR model's illustrious history in the Super Hooligan National Championships, encapsulating the essence of racing heritage and the pursuit of perfection. Optimized for street performance, the bike boasts Metzeler Sportec rubber and Brembo brakes, blending racetrack prowess with street-ready agility.

The collaboration between Indian Motorcycle and Roland Sands Design transcends the ordinary, creating a machine that is as much a piece of art as it is a testament to engineering excellence. As these limited edition bikes begin shipping to dealers, they carry with them the legacy of champions and the promise of unparalleled riding experiences. In celebrating the twin victories of the FTR model, Indian Motorcycle not only honors its past achievements but also sets the stage for future triumphs.