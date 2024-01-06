en English
Australia

Indian Golf Union Announces Team for Australian Amateur Championships

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 6, 2024 at 4:02 am EST
Indian Golf Union Announces Team for Australian Amateur Championships

In a momentous announcement, the Indian Golf Union has declared the names of four capable golfers who will represent India at two esteemed amateur golf events in Australia this month. The selected team comprises two women, Avani Prashanth and Heena Kang, and two men, Sandeep Yadav and Rohit.

Embracing the Australian Greens

The Indian quartet is set to participate in the prestigious Australian Masters of Amateur Championships, scheduled from January 9 to 12, 2024, at the Southern Golf Club. Following this, they will compete in the Australian Amateur Championship from January 16 to 19, 2024, at the Yarra Yarra Golf Club and Keybrough Golf Club.

Spotlight on the Players

Avani Prashanth, an accomplished golfer, had a remarkable 2023 with a series of notable achievements, including winning the Queen Sirikit Cup individual honors and securing the fourth position at the World Amateur Team event. She also triumphed in a professional event on the Ladies European Tour’s Access Series. Her stellar performance has placed her among the Top-50 golfers worldwide.

Joining her in the women’s competition is Heena Kang, who led the domestic Order of Merit and will be making her international debut with these events. On the men’s side, Rohit, a two-time champion in 2023 and the leading player on the IGU Order of Merit, and Sandeep Yadav, the winner of the 2022 All India Amateurs, complete the team.

A Leap Forward for Indian Golf

The Indian Golf Union’s initiative represents a comprehensive exposure plan for Indian amateur golfers. By encouraging participation in international events, the Union aims to provide these athletes with the opportunity to showcase their skills on a global platform and gain invaluable experience throughout 2024.

Australia India Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

