Indian Golf Union Announces Team for Australian Amateur Championships

In a momentous announcement, the Indian Golf Union has declared the names of four capable golfers who will represent India at two esteemed amateur golf events in Australia this month. The selected team comprises two women, Avani Prashanth and Heena Kang, and two men, Sandeep Yadav and Rohit.

Embracing the Australian Greens

The Indian quartet is set to participate in the prestigious Australian Masters of Amateur Championships, scheduled from January 9 to 12, 2024, at the Southern Golf Club. Following this, they will compete in the Australian Amateur Championship from January 16 to 19, 2024, at the Yarra Yarra Golf Club and Keybrough Golf Club.

Spotlight on the Players

Avani Prashanth, an accomplished golfer, had a remarkable 2023 with a series of notable achievements, including winning the Queen Sirikit Cup individual honors and securing the fourth position at the World Amateur Team event. She also triumphed in a professional event on the Ladies European Tour’s Access Series. Her stellar performance has placed her among the Top-50 golfers worldwide.

Joining her in the women’s competition is Heena Kang, who led the domestic Order of Merit and will be making her international debut with these events. On the men’s side, Rohit, a two-time champion in 2023 and the leading player on the IGU Order of Merit, and Sandeep Yadav, the winner of the 2022 All India Amateurs, complete the team.

A Leap Forward for Indian Golf

The Indian Golf Union’s initiative represents a comprehensive exposure plan for Indian amateur golfers. By encouraging participation in international events, the Union aims to provide these athletes with the opportunity to showcase their skills on a global platform and gain invaluable experience throughout 2024.