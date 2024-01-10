Indian Football’s Defensive Success in 2023: Mahesh Gawali’s Impact

The Indian national football team, known for its defensive prowess, has concluded a remarkable 2023 with nine clean sheets, a feat attributed to the influence of Mahesh Gawali, the team’s assistant coach, and a former Indian centre-back. The team’s star centre-back, Sandesh Jhingan, has expressed his admiration for Gawali’s contributions, highlighting the respect he commands within the team.

Gawali’s Impact on the Team’s Performance

Gawali, who was one of India’s finest defenders during his time, continues to make a significant impact even off the field. His experience and guidance have been instrumental in the team’s defensive success in 2023. Jhingan, in his praise for Gawali, emphasizes the immense respect he commands within the dressing room and the profound impact he has had on the team’s performance.

Jhingan’s Reflections and the AFC Asian Cup

As the Indian team prepares for the AFC Asian Cup, Jhingan reflects on the positive energy within the team and the importance of remaining focused on the upcoming matches. The tournament marks India’s fifth appearance, and they are set to compete against Australia, Uzbekistan, and Syria on January 13, 18, and 23 respectively.

Evolution of the Centre-Back Position in Indian Football

Jhingan also discusses the evolution of the centre-back position in Indian football, acknowledging the contributions of past and present players to the national team’s defensive strength. He mentions his various defensive partners over the years, highlighting the team’s collective effort in achieving their defensive strength. Jhingan himself, a testament to this evolution, has earned 60 international caps and has captained the team seven times since his debut in 2015.