en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Football

Indian Football’s Defensive Success in 2023: Mahesh Gawali’s Impact

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 10, 2024 at 10:37 am EST | Updated: Jan 10, 2024 at 11:43 am EST
Indian Football’s Defensive Success in 2023: Mahesh Gawali’s Impact

The Indian national football team, known for its defensive prowess, has concluded a remarkable 2023 with nine clean sheets, a feat attributed to the influence of Mahesh Gawali, the team’s assistant coach, and a former Indian centre-back. The team’s star centre-back, Sandesh Jhingan, has expressed his admiration for Gawali’s contributions, highlighting the respect he commands within the team.

Gawali’s Impact on the Team’s Performance

Gawali, who was one of India’s finest defenders during his time, continues to make a significant impact even off the field. His experience and guidance have been instrumental in the team’s defensive success in 2023. Jhingan, in his praise for Gawali, emphasizes the immense respect he commands within the dressing room and the profound impact he has had on the team’s performance.

Jhingan’s Reflections and the AFC Asian Cup

As the Indian team prepares for the AFC Asian Cup, Jhingan reflects on the positive energy within the team and the importance of remaining focused on the upcoming matches. The tournament marks India’s fifth appearance, and they are set to compete against Australia, Uzbekistan, and Syria on January 13, 18, and 23 respectively.

Evolution of the Centre-Back Position in Indian Football

Jhingan also discusses the evolution of the centre-back position in Indian football, acknowledging the contributions of past and present players to the national team’s defensive strength. He mentions his various defensive partners over the years, highlighting the team’s collective effort in achieving their defensive strength. Jhingan himself, a testament to this evolution, has earned 60 international caps and has captained the team seven times since his debut in 2015.

0
Football Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Football

See more
44 mins ago
Speculation Surrounds Atlanta Falcons as Search for New Head Coach Begins
As the dust settles on a season marked by offensive regression, the Atlanta Falcons have embarked on a critical mission to find a new head coach. Arthur Smith, who was unable to effectively harness the team’s offensive prowess, has been shown the door, igniting a quest for a leader who can rejuvenate the team’s strategy
Speculation Surrounds Atlanta Falcons as Search for New Head Coach Begins
Cardiff City's Ollie Tanner: A Potential Shift from Winger to Defender
1 hour ago
Cardiff City's Ollie Tanner: A Potential Shift from Winger to Defender
Fenerbahce Secures Signing of Italian Defender Leonardo Bonucci
1 hour ago
Fenerbahce Secures Signing of Italian Defender Leonardo Bonucci
Steven Gerrard's Swift Response to Gary Neville's 'Tapping Up' Tale
1 hour ago
Steven Gerrard's Swift Response to Gary Neville's 'Tapping Up' Tale
Playful Banter Takes Centre Stage as Jude Bellingham and Pundits Discuss Team of the Year on CBS Sports
1 hour ago
Playful Banter Takes Centre Stage as Jude Bellingham and Pundits Discuss Team of the Year on CBS Sports
Michaela McAlonie's Four-Goal Comeback: A New Chapter for Hibs
1 hour ago
Michaela McAlonie's Four-Goal Comeback: A New Chapter for Hibs
Latest Headlines
World News
Ghana's Black Stars Showcase Cultural Pride at AFCON 2023
49 seconds
Ghana's Black Stars Showcase Cultural Pride at AFCON 2023
Karnataka CM Forms Implementation Committees for Five Guarantee Schemes
2 mins
Karnataka CM Forms Implementation Committees for Five Guarantee Schemes
Buffalo Bills Clinch Close Win Over Miami Dolphins in Week 18 NFL Matchup
2 mins
Buffalo Bills Clinch Close Win Over Miami Dolphins in Week 18 NFL Matchup
Middletown South's Football Coach Steve Antonucci Bids Farewell After 26 Seasons
3 mins
Middletown South's Football Coach Steve Antonucci Bids Farewell After 26 Seasons
Ardscoil Rós Clinches Victory in Harty Cup Quarter-Final Against John the Baptist CS
3 mins
Ardscoil Rós Clinches Victory in Harty Cup Quarter-Final Against John the Baptist CS
Folly Beach Announces Special Election Following City Council Resignation
3 mins
Folly Beach Announces Special Election Following City Council Resignation
Welsh Government Holds Firm on Rugby Loan Interest Rate Amidst Growing Concerns
3 mins
Welsh Government Holds Firm on Rugby Loan Interest Rate Amidst Growing Concerns
Williamsburg County Allocates $60,000 for Vital Aging Hemingway Center Improvements
3 mins
Williamsburg County Allocates $60,000 for Vital Aging Hemingway Center Improvements
Hiqa Discovers Non-Compliance in Majority of Inspected Irish Care Centres
4 mins
Hiqa Discovers Non-Compliance in Majority of Inspected Irish Care Centres
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
1 hour
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
1 hour
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
3 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
4 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
5 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
5 hours
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
5 hours
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
5 hours
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models
6 hours
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app