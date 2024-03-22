Indian Football Team's Goal Drought Continues in World Cup Qualifier Against Afghanistan

There are peaks and troughs, and then there is the Indian national football team. A predictable nil-nil draw in Abha, Saudi Arabia against Afghanistan, ranked 158 to India’s 117, in a World Cup qualifier second-round match once again highlighted the one consistent trait in this Indian team – their inconsistency. The scoreless draw meant that the national team hasn’t scored a goal since a 0-1 away win against Kuwait in November 2023.
Stalemate in Saudi Arabia: A Missed Opportunity
The lack of goals against the Afghans, on the back of a poor Asian Cup where India let in six goals but didn’t get a single one of their own over three group games, puts further pressure on coach Igor Stimac. The Croatian had, after all, put all his eggs into one basket and waived the continental tournament off in the hopes of pulling the country into the third round of the WCQ and with it, qualify for the 2027 Asian Cup directly. That dream might still be on the table, but it has become a lot tougher after only a point was gained when three easy ones were on offer on Thursday night. India will need at least four points from their next three matches – against Afghanistan (March 26), Kuwait (June 6), and Qatar (June 11) to remain in control of their fate.
Pattern of Predictability and Missed Chances
India under Stimac has become predictable. It’s clear especially when facing Afghanistan, a team they routinely outrank yet routinely falter against. This is the fourth time in five years that they have faced them, and the scorelines read 1-1, 1-1, 2-1, and 0-0. The solitary win came in Kolkata thanks to a late, late winner from Sahal Abdul Samad. On Thursday, chances were barely mustered. Crosses came in deep from the flanks and were directed at players smaller than the defenders they were up against. It led to easy clearances and little to no ‘quality’ opportunities offered to the attackers. It was a far cry from the attacking patterns India was employing last year at home against opponents like Lebanon and Kuwait.
The Road Ahead: Challenges and Reflections
The difference in football that’s there for all to see when India plays after a long national camp versus when they step onto the field in the middle of the league season in the country is perplexing. The same players that Stimac's coaching staff buff out and shine in long national camps regress to their inevitable mean when out of those camps – irrespective of the occasion or the tournament. As murmurs for sacking the Croatian get louder, Indian football continues to be stuck at an impasse. A new coach, a new setup might not be the win that most think it could be. But insipid displays against Afghanistan and Bangladesh over two World Cup qualifier cycles drain away at any of the work that the 56-year-old has inspired in his reign.