Indian Esports Companies Consider Salary Cap to Curb Player Poaching

Indian esports giants such as S8UL, Revenant Esports, GodLike Esports, Enigma Gaming, and Global Esports are contemplating imposing a salary cap of INR 2.5 Lakh per month for players. The move aims to tackle the persistent issue of player poaching during tournaments, a practice that has been causing substantial disruptions and financial losses to esports organizations.

Player Poaching: A Disruption in Esports

Player poaching refers to the illicit recruitment of a player who is already under contract with another organization. This unethical practice disrupts team dynamics and potentially alters business strategies, given the heavy investments esports firms make in player development and welfare. Recent examples of player poaching disputes include a disagreement between TSM FTX India and GodLike Gaming over a player named Arjun Mandhalkar. In another incident, Global Esports accused an undisclosed organization of attempting to poach one of their Valorant players.

Players’ Concerns over Salary Cap

While the proposed salary cap is seen as a solution by esports companies, players argue that it is unjust. They suggest that organizations should instead focus on securing lucrative brand deals and exploring innovative business models. The players believe that a salary cap could limit their earnings potential, especially considering the high-stakes environment and the demanding training schedules they endure.

Esports: A Recognized Sport in India

The Indian government officially recognized esports as part of multi-sport events in December 2022, putting it on par with other sports for national-level tournaments. This recognition underscores the need for regulations and fair practices in the rapidly growing esports industry. According to 2022 research by Statista, India’s esports events awarded a total prize money of INR 15 Cr, highlighting the sector’s financial potential.