en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Indian Esports Companies Consider Salary Cap to Curb Player Poaching

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 8, 2024 at 12:58 am EST
Indian Esports Companies Consider Salary Cap to Curb Player Poaching

Indian esports giants such as S8UL, Revenant Esports, GodLike Esports, Enigma Gaming, and Global Esports are contemplating imposing a salary cap of INR 2.5 Lakh per month for players. The move aims to tackle the persistent issue of player poaching during tournaments, a practice that has been causing substantial disruptions and financial losses to esports organizations.

Player Poaching: A Disruption in Esports

Player poaching refers to the illicit recruitment of a player who is already under contract with another organization. This unethical practice disrupts team dynamics and potentially alters business strategies, given the heavy investments esports firms make in player development and welfare. Recent examples of player poaching disputes include a disagreement between TSM FTX India and GodLike Gaming over a player named Arjun Mandhalkar. In another incident, Global Esports accused an undisclosed organization of attempting to poach one of their Valorant players.

Players’ Concerns over Salary Cap

While the proposed salary cap is seen as a solution by esports companies, players argue that it is unjust. They suggest that organizations should instead focus on securing lucrative brand deals and exploring innovative business models. The players believe that a salary cap could limit their earnings potential, especially considering the high-stakes environment and the demanding training schedules they endure.

Esports: A Recognized Sport in India

The Indian government officially recognized esports as part of multi-sport events in December 2022, putting it on par with other sports for national-level tournaments. This recognition underscores the need for regulations and fair practices in the rapidly growing esports industry. According to 2022 research by Statista, India’s esports events awarded a total prize money of INR 15 Cr, highlighting the sector’s financial potential.

0
Business India Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
1 min ago
Northern Data Group Acquires Damoon Limited, Bolstering Position in High-Performance Computing Market
Northern Data Group, also recognized as Northern Data AG, has completed the full acquisition of Damoon Limited, previously known as Damoon Designated Activity Company, from Tether Group. The deal, valued at EUR 400 million, has positioned Northern Data Group among the world’s leading and most innovative blockchain technology companies. Acquisition Boosts Northern Data’s GPU Inventory
Northern Data Group Acquires Damoon Limited, Bolstering Position in High-Performance Computing Market
Northern Data AG Completes Acquisition of Damoon Limited: A New Era for High-Performance Computing
4 mins ago
Northern Data AG Completes Acquisition of Damoon Limited: A New Era for High-Performance Computing
Endeavour Mining Accomplishes Share Buy-Back Programme, Updates Total Voting Rights
5 mins ago
Endeavour Mining Accomplishes Share Buy-Back Programme, Updates Total Voting Rights
India's Passenger Vehicle Sales Surge in 2023: An Analysis
2 mins ago
India's Passenger Vehicle Sales Surge in 2023: An Analysis
Bithumb Boosts Trading Options with Two New Altcoin Listings
3 mins ago
Bithumb Boosts Trading Options with Two New Altcoin Listings
Northern Data Group Fortifies Position with Acquisition of Damoon Limited
3 mins ago
Northern Data Group Fortifies Position with Acquisition of Damoon Limited
Latest Headlines
World News
Alabama and Mississippi Teams Shine at Ice Breaker Challenge
44 seconds
Alabama and Mississippi Teams Shine at Ice Breaker Challenge
MLA Reddy Stresses on Free Healthcare, Environmental Standards, and Urban Development
1 min
MLA Reddy Stresses on Free Healthcare, Environmental Standards, and Urban Development
Islanders' Discontent Over Officiating in Defeat to Golden Knights
2 mins
Islanders' Discontent Over Officiating in Defeat to Golden Knights
Strathy Ward at Migdale Hospital Faces Uncertain Future Amid Closure Concerns
2 mins
Strathy Ward at Migdale Hospital Faces Uncertain Future Amid Closure Concerns
Kate Garraway's Heartfelt Message on GMB: A Testament to Endurance and Hope
2 mins
Kate Garraway's Heartfelt Message on GMB: A Testament to Endurance and Hope
Timmins Rock Comes Back Strong with 66 Shots in First Post-Break Game
2 mins
Timmins Rock Comes Back Strong with 66 Shots in First Post-Break Game
Shepherds International Academy Hosts Grand 4th Annual Sports Day
4 mins
Shepherds International Academy Hosts Grand 4th Annual Sports Day
Congress Candidate Rupinder Singh Kooner Takes Lead in Karanpur Election
4 mins
Congress Candidate Rupinder Singh Kooner Takes Lead in Karanpur Election
Lord Ram Controversy: Bihar Education Minister Chandra Shekhar's Remarks Ignite Debate
4 mins
Lord Ram Controversy: Bihar Education Minister Chandra Shekhar's Remarks Ignite Debate
India and the World: A Week of Eventful Occurrences
37 mins
India and the World: A Week of Eventful Occurrences
The Formation and Purpose of the United Nations: A Beacon of Global Peace
1 hour
The Formation and Purpose of the United Nations: A Beacon of Global Peace
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
4 hours
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
4 hours
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
4 hours
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
4 hours
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
7 hours
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
7 hours
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times
8 hours
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app