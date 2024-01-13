Indian Doubles Pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty Reach Malaysia Open Super 1000 Semi-finals

India’s World No 2 men’s doubles pair, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, have once again made their nation proud by reaching the semi-finals of the Malaysia Open Super 1000 tournament in Kuala Lumpur. Their decisive victory over the Chinese pair, Ren Xiang Yu and He Ji Ting, was nothing short of a badminton masterclass, with a dominating performance that saw them winning in straight sets 21-11, 21-8 in just 35 minutes.

Consecutive Semi-final Appearances and Fast-Paced Gameplay

This win marks their second consecutive semi-final appearance, demonstrating their firm grip over the game. Their aggressive and fast-paced gameplay left their Chinese opponents struggling to respond effectively. The Indian duo rapidly secured the first game and maintained their lead throughout the match, providing their fans with an exhilarating performance.

Next Challenge: Korea or Malaysia

Rankireddy and Shetty are set to face either Korea’s Kang Min Hyuk and Seo Seung Jae or the Malaysian team of Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik next. This match will undoubtedly test their mettle and strategy as they continue their pursuit of the championship title.

Indian Women’s Doubles Quarter-Final Loss

On the other hand, the Indian team of Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto were unable to replicate their male counterparts’ success. They were defeated by Japan’s Rin Iwanaga and Kie Nakanishi in straight sets, 15-21, 13-21, in the women’s doubles quarter-finals. This loss mirrors their previous defeat to the same Japanese pair in the finals of the Syed Modi International Super 300 in Lucknow last month. Despite this setback, Ponnappa and Crasto have had recent successes, including winning the Guwahati Masters Super 100 and reaching the finals in two other events.

Rankireddy and Shetty’s win is particularly notable as they maintain their strong form following six title wins in the 2023 season. Their progress in the Malaysia Open Super 1000 tournament is a testament to their hard work, talent, and the bright future of Indian badminton.