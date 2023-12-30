en English
India

Indian Chess Prodigy D. Gukesh Triumphs, Qualifies for Prestigious Candidates Tournament

By: Salman Khan
Published: December 30, 2023 at 1:24 pm EST
In an unprecedented moment for Indian chess, 17-year-old prodigy D. Gukesh has qualified for the esteemed Candidates Chess Tournament, scheduled for April of the upcoming year. This landmark event will witness three Indians, including Gukesh, Praggnanandhaa R., and Vidit Santosh Gujrathi, contesting in the elite competition, a first in the history of the game.

Gukesh’s Grueling Journey to Qualification

Gukesh’s path to the Candidates was paved with relentless hard work and an unfaltering commitment to his craft. His qualification is the fruit of a grueling world tour encompassing multiple chess tournaments across the globe. Amid the intense pressure of qualifying, Gukesh handled the challenges of constant travel and professional obligations, spending little time at home.

His place at the Candidates was sealed after a fierce battle at the FIDE World Rapid and Blitz tournament in Samarkand. The opportunity arose when his rival, Anish Giri, failed to secure the top spot, providing Gukesh with a shot at glory.

The Toll of the Journey and Unyielding Support

Throughout his journey, Gukesh faced the mental strain of qualification. His father, Dr. Rajini Kanth, shed light on the toll that the rigorous schedule and heightened expectations had taken on the young prodigy. Despite these pressures, the unwavering support from his team, family, and sponsors, including Westbridge Capitals and WacaChess, bolstered Gukesh’s resolve.

Their faith in his potential was not misplaced. After enduring the trials and tribulations of his journey, Gukesh emerged triumphant, marking a new chapter in Indian chess.

Looking Ahead: The Candidates and Beyond

As Gukesh readies for the Candidates, his chess calendar remains packed. He is slated to participate in several more events, including the Tata Steel event in the Netherlands and the Magnus Carlsen Invitational. Even as he basks in the afterglow of his historic achievement, Gukesh stands poised at the threshold of new challenges, ready to make his mark in the annals of the game.

India Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

