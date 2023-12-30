en English
Indian Chess Prodigies R Praggnanandhaa and Vidit Gujrathi Ascend to 2024 World Chess Candidates Tournament

By: Salman Khan
Published: December 30, 2023 at 2:39 am EST
Indian Chess Prodigies R Praggnanandhaa and Vidit Gujrathi Ascend to 2024 World Chess Candidates Tournament

Indian chess Grandmasters R Praggnanandhaa and Vidit Gujrathi have marked their spots in the 2024 Candidates Tournament, a prestigious event determining the challenger for the World Chess Championship title. Praggnanandhaa earned his position as the runner-up in the Chess World Cup, whereas Vidit Gujrathi triumphed at the FIDE Grand Swiss Tournament.

Fierce Competition Looms Ahead

These chess maestros will be up against well-known names like Ian Nepomniachtchi, Fabiano Caruana, and Hikaru Nakamura. Although reigning champion, Magnus Carlsen, is speculated to withdraw from the championship race, adding an additional layer of unpredictability to the upcoming tournament.

Indian Chess: A Rising Powerhouse

Other talented Indian Grandmasters, D Gukesh and Arjun Erigaisi, are vying for the remaining spots in the Candidates Tournament. Gukesh, currently ranked second in the FIDE Circuit, has a strong chance to qualify. However, he faces potential rivalry from Erigaisi’s performance in the World Rapid Championship and Anish Giri’s prospective success in the World Blitz Championship.

Indian chess has experienced substantial growth. With 11 Indian players in the world’s top 100 list and an average ELO rating among the top 10 Indian players of 2703, the country ranks second only to the United States.

New Grandmasters in the Making

India also takes pride in its increasing number of Grandmasters. Three new GMs, including R Vaishali, are awaiting official recognition by FIDE. On recognition, Vaishali will be the third Indian woman to achieve the title. Both Vaishali and Koneru Humpy have also qualified for the Women’s Candidates Tournament.

India’s ascension in the chess world is further exemplified by the inclusion of six players with ELO ratings above 2700 and a total of 84 Indian GMs. This places India among the top five countries with the most Grandmasters, signaling a promising future for Indian chess.

India Sports
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

