Indian Celebrities Jet Off for New Year's Eve Amid a Medley of Festivities and News

By: Salman Khan
Published: December 28, 2023 at 10:50 pm EST
Indian Celebrities Jet Off for New Year’s Eve Amid a Medley of Festivities and News

As the year draws to a close, a bevy of Indian celebrities, including Kriti Sanon, Bhumi Pednekar, Agastya Nanda, and others, have been captured at the airport, jetting off to various locales for New Year’s Eve celebrations. Among the stars spotted embarking on their year-end escapades were Varun Dhawan, Uorfi Javed, and Karisma Kapoor.

Bollywood Celebrations and Beyond

Parallel to the festive departures, the entertainment landscape is brimming with high-profile events. The Annual New Year’s Eve Bollywood Gala, hosted by SK Productions, is set to light up the night with live performances by Bollywood stars and internationally renowned artists such as Cardi B, LL Cool J, Post Malone, Enrique Iglesias, Maroon 5, and the Jonas Brothers. The gala will also feature a Vegas-style buffet, a complimentary champagne toast, a countdown, and a balloon drop at midnight.

Meanwhile, the Royal Calcutta Golf Club (RCGC) is hosting a relaxed New Year’s Eve celebration featuring live music, DJ performances, and a sumptuous spread by Don Giovanni’s, culminating in a fireworks show at midnight.

More than Just Revelry

Amid the festive cheer, the article also takes a moment to celebrate Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s birthday by showcasing a collection of his best pictures with family members. In another nod to the season of togetherness, the debut of Raha Kapoor at the Kapoor family’s Christmas party is highlighted, marking her entry into the glittering gatherings of notable individuals.

The article also covers the marriage of Arbaaz Khan to Sshura Khan, with images of the couple posing with family members, including Salman Khan, Sohail Khan, Arpita Khan, and Salim Khan.

Inside and Outside of Bollywood

Straying from the realm of entertainment, the article provides insights into a diet plan for individuals living with HIV/AIDS, aimed at tackling nutritional challenges. In sports, a photographic capture of the first day of the cricket Test match between India and South Africa offers readers a glimpse into the on-field action.

The article also features a look inside India’s first wide-body aircraft, the AirIndia A350, and provides updates on a tragic event at a Prague university, where a shooting resulted in 14 deaths, with mourners laying candles in tribute. A series of smartphone advertisements, including the Motorola razr 40 and a refurbished Xiaomi 12 Pro, were also highlighted, showcasing their features and specifications.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

