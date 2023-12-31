en English
India

Indian Boxers Jaismine Lamboria and Arundhati Choudhary Strive for Paris Olympics

By: Salman Khan
Published: December 31, 2023 at 12:52 pm EST
Indian Boxers Jaismine Lamboria and Arundhati Choudhary Strive for Paris Olympics

In the world of Indian boxing, the spotlight is currently on two promising athletes – Jaismine Lamboria and Arundhati Choudhary. Both have recently made strides at the Senior National Championships, claiming national titles in their respective weight categories of 60kg and 66kg. Their victories have put them in contention for the remaining Olympic slots on the Indian boxing team for the impending Paris Olympics.

Learning From Defeats

The journey to their current position hasn’t been smooth for either of them. The Asian Games proved to be a challenging proving ground, where both athletes faced defeat. However, these setbacks have served as catalysts for both Lamboria and Choudhary to reevaluate their strategies and bolster their techniques and mental fortitude.

Rising to the Challenge

Jaismine Lamboria, in particular, faces steep competition from Tokyo Olympian Simranjit Kaur. However, Lamboria has shown resilience and determination, seeking the help of a psychologist to enhance her mental strength. Arundhati Choudhary, on the other hand, has capitalized on her defeat at the Asian Games by making significant weight adjustments. Choudhary has since moved up in class, thereby avoiding direct competition with Olympic bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain.

Striving for Olympic Glory

With their eyes set on the Paris Olympics, both boxers are now preparing to attend the national camp, where they will continue to refine their skills. As they strive for the two remaining Olympic slots in the Indian boxing team, Lamboria and Choudhary represent the indomitable spirit of Indian athletes, continually pushing boundaries and striving for excellence.

India Olympics Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

