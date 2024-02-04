Indian Boxer Akash Gorkha Bows Out of Strandja Memorial Tournament; Other Indian Contenders Ready for Battle

In an intense three-round battle at the 75th Strandja Memorial Tournament in Sofia, Bulgaria, Indian boxer Akash Gorkha (60kg) faced a defeat against Uzbekistan's Dilshod Abdumurodov. Despite Akash's spirited effort and positive intent in the second and third rounds, the bout ended with a 4-1 split decision in Dilshod's favor, causing Akash to bow out of the tournament in the preliminary rounds.

Indian Boxers in the Fray

While Akash's loss marks a setback for the Indian contingent, several other Indian boxers are set to compete in their respective categories. National champion Jugnoo (86 kg) is preparing for a round-of-16 match against Kocharian Ashot of Ukraine. World champions Nikhat Zareen (50kg) and Lovlina Borgohain (75kg) are poised to face opponents from Mongolia and Ireland, respectively, in the women's boxing segment.

Other Contenders in the Tournament

Preeti (54kg), Sakshi (57kg), Manisha (60kg), and Arundhati Choudhary (66kg) are also preparing to step into the ring for round-of-16 bouts against competitors from various countries. Amit Panghal (51kg) will join the fray in a round-of-16 clash. In a significant stride, Barun Singh Shagolshem (48kg) has advanced to the semifinals after receiving a bye in the quarterfinals and will face Algeria's Khenoussi Kamel.

The Strandja Memorial Tournament

The Strandja Memorial Tournament, a prestigious European boxing event, has attracted over 300 boxers from 27 countries this year. It serves as a platform for budding and seasoned boxers to showcase their talent and skill on a global stage. Despite the setbacks, the Indian boxing team continues to fight with determination and spirit, echoing the ethos of the sport itself.