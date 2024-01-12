en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Indian Badminton Duo Dominate in Malaysia Open 2024 Quarterfinals, Set for Semifinal Clash

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 2:28 pm EST
Indian Badminton Duo Dominate in Malaysia Open 2024 Quarterfinals, Set for Semifinal Clash

Indian badminton pairing of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty have made an emphatic mark in the Malaysia Open 2024, overpowering the Chinese duo He Ji Ting and Ren Xiang Yu in a straight games victory, 21-11, 21-8, during the quarterfinals. A match that spanned a mere 35 minutes saw the Indians maintain an aggressive front from the start, leaving no breathing space for their opponents to settle into the game. Their strategy of relentless attack, particularly down the middle, left the Chinese pair defensively challenged and unable to counter effectively.

Set to Face World Champions

With this victory, Rankireddy and Shetty are now pitted against the reigning world champions, the Korean duo of Kang Min Hyuk and Seo Seung Jae, in the semifinals. The Indian team holds a positive head-to-head record against the Koreans, with three victories in four matches. However, the Koreans, known for their adaptability and sturdy defence, might pose a significant challenge to the Indians’ attacking style. The net play of Chirag Shetty, in particular, may be matched by the Koreans’ prowess.

A Tough Contest Ahead

With the Thomas Cup looming, the upcoming semifinal match promises to be a gripping contest. Under the tutelage of coach Mathias Boe, Rankireddy and Shetty will need to sustain their aggressive gameplay while being cautious of the Koreans’ ability to consistently return shots and their strategic endgame. The semifinal clash is anticipated to be intense as the Indian pair sets their sights on their first final of the season.

A Triumph of Tactics and Skill

The quarterfinal win was a display of sheer class and precision by the Indian duo. Their aggressive play, coupled with a tactical understanding of the game, led to a dominating performance against the Chinese pair. They won 42 out of the 61 points played and maintained an unbeaten 2-0 record against He Ji Ting and Ren Xiang Yu. The victory was a sweet revenge for their previous defeat against the same Chinese pair in another tournament.

0
India Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

India

See more
13 mins ago
ISRO's XPOSAT Mission: Unraveling the Mysteries of Supernovas and Black Holes
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has ushered in a new era of space exploration with the launch of the XPOSAT spacecraft, carrying the XSPECT payload, on January 1, 2024. This ambitious mission is set to strengthen our understanding of celestial phenomena such as supernovas and black holes, both of which have long captivated scientists
ISRO's XPOSAT Mission: Unraveling the Mysteries of Supernovas and Black Holes
Missing Indian Air Force AN-32 Aircraft Found After Over Seven Years
26 mins ago
Missing Indian Air Force AN-32 Aircraft Found After Over Seven Years
Bopanna and Ebden Storm into Adelaide International Men's Doubles Final
35 mins ago
Bopanna and Ebden Storm into Adelaide International Men's Doubles Final
Indian TV Star Archana Gautam Hospitalised: Causes Unknown
17 mins ago
Indian TV Star Archana Gautam Hospitalised: Causes Unknown
India's External Affairs Minister to Visit Iran Amid Escalating Middle East Tensions
25 mins ago
India's External Affairs Minister to Visit Iran Amid Escalating Middle East Tensions
Long-Awaited Discovery: Wreckage of Missing Indian Air Force Plane Found After Eight Years
25 mins ago
Long-Awaited Discovery: Wreckage of Missing Indian Air Force Plane Found After Eight Years
Latest Headlines
World News
Tennis Australia CEO Sets Ambitious Targets Amid Challenges
54 seconds
Tennis Australia CEO Sets Ambitious Targets Amid Challenges
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
2 mins
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
China Pledges Support to Zambia in Combating Cholera Outbreak
3 mins
China Pledges Support to Zambia in Combating Cholera Outbreak
Taiwan's Youth Mobilizes for Voter Participation in 2024 Elections
4 mins
Taiwan's Youth Mobilizes for Voter Participation in 2024 Elections
Urgent Appeal for Blood Donations Amidst Critical Shortage
4 mins
Urgent Appeal for Blood Donations Amidst Critical Shortage
Trump Poised for Potential Victory in Iowa's Republican Nominating Contests
6 mins
Trump Poised for Potential Victory in Iowa's Republican Nominating Contests
Link between Ancient DNA and High Multiple Sclerosis Risk in Northern Europeans Unearthed
7 mins
Link between Ancient DNA and High Multiple Sclerosis Risk in Northern Europeans Unearthed
Academic Unity Spurs Birth of New Philosophy Journal Amid Editorial Dispute
7 mins
Academic Unity Spurs Birth of New Philosophy Journal Amid Editorial Dispute
Endometriosis Study Unveils Significant Link between Pain Catastrophizing and Disability
8 mins
Endometriosis Study Unveils Significant Link between Pain Catastrophizing and Disability
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
2 mins
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
1 hour
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
1 hour
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
3 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
4 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
6 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
7 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
7 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
7 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app