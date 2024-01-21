Indian Army Seeks Young Athletes; Haryana's Active Public Welfare; and More

The Indian Army recently disclosed its recruitment drive for the Army Boys Sports Company, stationed in Bangalore. The armed forces are scouting for young, promising athletes specializing in boxing, hockey, sailing, and swimming. The trials will be held for two distinct age categories, each demanding specific educational qualifications and competitive accomplishments.

Political Landscape

In the political sphere, the Shiromani Akali Dal has entrusted Ranbir Singh Dhillon Rana with the reins of their student wing, the Students Organisation of India (SoI), as the national president. Meanwhile, in Haryana, ministers have been assiduously engaging in various public welfare activities. Home and Health Minister Anil Vij presided over the issuing of ration cards during the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, and Energy Minister Ranjit Singh allocated financial support to gaushalas in Sirsa.

Religion and Public Life

On the religious front, the recent celebrations for the consecration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya were marked by the BJP distributing laddus in Chandigarh. The Yuva Sankalp Foundation, a youth organization, underscored the importance of adhering to Lord Rama's principles by distributing copies of the Shri Ramcharitmanas to various religious preachers.

Corporate and Literary Updates

In the corporate world, the Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies hosted a conclave discussing the transformative impact of Artificial Intelligence on Human Resources. As for the literary scene, Harjinder Pal Singh, an alumnus of Panjab University, unveiled his autobiography titled 'Semi-Luckiest'.

Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra

The Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, an initiative aimed at promoting government welfare schemes, is slated to visit Tohana and Jakhal city next. This campaign has previously seen Haryana Development and Panchayats Minister, Devender Singh Babli's active participation, raising awareness about central and state government welfare schemes among the populace.