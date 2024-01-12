en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Indian Army Launches Wrestling Championship to Foster Harmony in Jammu and Kashmir

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:04 am EST
Indian Army Launches Wrestling Championship to Foster Harmony in Jammu and Kashmir

In a bid to foster unity and inclusivity among the youth of various communities, the Indian Army has launched a wrestling championship in Doda, Jammu and Kashmir, under the banner of ‘Operation Sadbhavana’. The tournament, designed to align with the ‘Khelo India’ initiative, is part of a broader effort to diversify the sporting interests of the region’s youth beyond the traditionally popular games of cricket and volleyball.

Enthusiastic Participation and Encouraging Response

The inaugural ceremony of the championship witnessed an overwhelming response, with participants and spectators alike displaying great enthusiasm. Local schools, colleges, and youth groups were significantly represented, and the event saw the participation of 34 young athletes. The championship, which also drew the attendance of 80 students and 120 civilians, serves as a district-level competition platform, encouraging the pursuit of excellence in sports.

Positive Impact on Community and Youth

Retired physical education teacher Bharat Bhushan lauded the Army’s initiative, emphasizing the unique opportunity it provides to local wrestlers. Participants Amir and Mutib expressed their appreciation for the event, citing its many benefits including prevention of drug misuse, improvement of physical fitness, and recognition of local talent. The championship is seen as a significant step in unifying communities and providing support to the youth to showcase their skills in a nurturing environment.

‘Operation Sadbhavana’: A Beacon for Harmony

‘Operation Sadbhavana’, an initiative by the Indian Army, is a concerted effort to promote harmony and inclusivity in the region. The wrestling championship is just one of the many events conducted under this operation aimed at fostering a sense of friendship, camaraderie, and unity among the youth from various backgrounds and communities. The initiative also supports the ‘Khelo India’ movement, a national program for the development of sports in India, thereby contributing to the broader national goal of promoting sports and physical fitness among the youth.

0
India Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

India

See more
2 mins ago
Karnataka the 'Titanic of India' under Siddaramaiah, Says BJP
The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Karnataka unit has lashed out at the state’s Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, comparing the present condition of Karnataka to the tragic fate of the Titanic. In a statement shared on their official social media platforms, the BJP catalogued a litany of issues plaguing the state under the Siddaramaiah-led administration. The Allegations
Karnataka the 'Titanic of India' under Siddaramaiah, Says BJP
PM Modi Inaugurates India's Longest Sea Bridge, Paving the Way for Economic Growth
2 mins ago
PM Modi Inaugurates India's Longest Sea Bridge, Paving the Way for Economic Growth
Karnataka Appeals for 'Brand Bengaluru' Tableau Inclusion in 2024 Republic Day Parade
4 mins ago
Karnataka Appeals for 'Brand Bengaluru' Tableau Inclusion in 2024 Republic Day Parade
Vijay Sethupathi Sheds Light on His Exit from 'Laal Singh Chaddha'
2 mins ago
Vijay Sethupathi Sheds Light on His Exit from 'Laal Singh Chaddha'
RBI Debunks Rumours: Star Marked Rs 500 Banknotes are Authentic
2 mins ago
RBI Debunks Rumours: Star Marked Rs 500 Banknotes are Authentic
CDS General Anil Chauhan Commends NCC Cadets for Their Commendable Efforts in Nation-Building
2 mins ago
CDS General Anil Chauhan Commends NCC Cadets for Their Commendable Efforts in Nation-Building
Latest Headlines
World News
NorthEast United FC Acquires Moroccan U-23 International Hamza Regragui
24 seconds
NorthEast United FC Acquires Moroccan U-23 International Hamza Regragui
Isaac Seumalo: The Silent Force Behind Pittsburgh Steelers' Offensive Line
42 seconds
Isaac Seumalo: The Silent Force Behind Pittsburgh Steelers' Offensive Line
Irish TV Breaks New Ground with Vegan Cookery Show 'Planda go Plata'
44 seconds
Irish TV Breaks New Ground with Vegan Cookery Show 'Planda go Plata'
Elisavet Spano Announces Pregnancy: A Journey From Egg Freezing to Motherhood
53 seconds
Elisavet Spano Announces Pregnancy: A Journey From Egg Freezing to Motherhood
Leeds United Midfielder Jack Jenkins Returns Home After Loan Spell at Scunthorpe United
56 seconds
Leeds United Midfielder Jack Jenkins Returns Home After Loan Spell at Scunthorpe United
Oman Condemns US-UK Military Actions in Yemen and Israeli Offensive in Gaza
1 min
Oman Condemns US-UK Military Actions in Yemen and Israeli Offensive in Gaza
Legal Challenges and Feasibility Concerns Over Potential EuroLeague Trade Mechanism
2 mins
Legal Challenges and Feasibility Concerns Over Potential EuroLeague Trade Mechanism
Cabo Verde Triumphs over Malaria, Earns WHO Certification
2 mins
Cabo Verde Triumphs over Malaria, Earns WHO Certification
San Diego County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher to Resign Amid Sexual Misconduct Allegations
2 mins
San Diego County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher to Resign Amid Sexual Misconduct Allegations
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
3 hours
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
17 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
18 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
18 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
19 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
20 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
20 hours
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
21 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
22 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app