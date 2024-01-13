Indian Air Pistol Shooters Chaudhary and Rai: A Tale of Decline and Prospects of Redemption

Indian air pistol shooters Saurabh Chaudhary and Jitu Rai, once the nation’s gleaming stars in the shooting domain, are grappling with a significant slump in form, sparking off a wave of concern within the country’s shooting community. Both shooters, known for their ‘look, aim, shoot’ approach, have seen a steep decline in performance, with their national rankings taking a nosedive and failing to qualify for major events including the World Championships and the Asian Games.

From the Pinnacle to the Abyss

Chaudhary, renowned for his reticent demeanor and extraordinary shooting prowess, has witnessed a drastic downturn since his golden years leading up to the Tokyo Olympics. Similarly, Rai, who carved a niche for himself during a successful stint from 2013 to 2016, found himself on a downward spiral with his form.

The Mechanism of Shooting: A Potential Pitfall?

The simplistic shooting mantra embraced by both Chaudhary and Rai has sparked debates on whether this could be a key factor behind their inability to bounce back from setbacks. Olympic gold medalist Abhinav Bindra suggests that a lack of self-awareness during shooting might leave athletes without a fallback mechanism when they confront issues. This perspective puts the spotlight on the need for a more nuanced approach to the sport, one that goes beyond the mechanics and delves deeper into the mental and tactical aspects of shooting.

The Road to Redemption

Despite the downward trajectory of these two shooting stalwarts, the Indian shooting contingent is not bereft of hope. The road to redemption lies ahead with the upcoming Paris Olympics. New talents like Sarabjot Singh and Varun Tomar, Chaudhary’s cousin, have earned quota places, representing the renewed aspirations of the nation. Rhythm Sangwan’s third-place finish in the 25m pistol final of the Asian Olympic Qualifier has also secured a quota place for the Paris Olympics, adding to the country’s prospects.