en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

India Women’s Cricket Team Faces Pivotal Match Against Australia

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: December 30, 2023 at 1:12 am EST | Updated: Dec 30, 2023 at 3:39 am EST
India Women’s Cricket Team Faces Pivotal Match Against Australia

The India women’s cricket team is poised for a significant showdown against Australia in the second One Day International (ODI) match of a three-match series this Saturday in Mumbai. The stakes are high after Australia claimed a six-wicket win in the first match, leading the series 1-0. The Indian side, captained by Harmanpreet Kaur, set a challenging target of 282/8 in the previous game, with Jemimah Rodrigues contributing an impressive 82 runs. However, their efforts were surpassed by Australia, who successfully chased down the target with 21 balls to spare, courtesy of Phoebe Litchfield’s solid 78 runs off 99 balls.

The Crucial Second ODI

The upcoming match is a pivotal point for the Indian team to keep their series hopes alive. The second ODI will be played at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, with the match starting at 1:30 PM IST and the toss at 1:00 PM. The match will be broadcast live on the Viacom 18 network, and live streaming will also be available on Jio Cinema, making it accessible free of cost on mobile devices.

(Read Also: Indian Chess Prodigies R Praggnanandhaa and Vidit Gujrathi Ascend to 2024 World Chess Candidates Tournament)

Anticipated Strategies

Fielding coach Munish Bali has emphasized the need for improved performance in both fielding and bowling for the Indian Women’s team. On the other hand, Australia appears balanced in their team combination but has room for enhancement in their bowling unit. The conditions in Mumbai, known for its batting-friendly pitches, may play a significant role in the match strategies, with the team winning the toss likely to opt for bowling first.

(Read Also: The Resurgence of Cinema in 2023: A Year of Innovation and Transformation)

Setting the Stage for the Showdown

After posting their highest-ever total against Australia, the Indian team is eager to bounce back in the second ODI. Despite the brilliance displayed by Jemimah Rodrigues and Pooja Vastrakar with the bat, India couldn’t clinch a victory in the series opener. Now, with the penultimate fixture on Saturday, December 30, the Indian Women’s Cricket team is set to script a comeback in the series, hosting the Australian women at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Read More

0
Australia India Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Dominic Thiem Brushes with Danger as Venomous Snake Interrupts Tennis Match

By Salman Khan

Australia: Record-Breaking $40 Million Property Sale Defines New Luxury Benchmark

By Geeta Pillai

Ocean Sunfish: The Unforeseen Challenge in Sydney to Hobart Yacht Race

By Salman Khan

Fatal Multi-Vehicle Collision on Great Western Highway Claims Two Lives

By Geeta Pillai

Northbridge Stabbing: Man Severely Injured, Three Arrested ...
@Australia · 35 mins
Northbridge Stabbing: Man Severely Injured, Three Arrested ...
heart comment 0
Daring Rescue at Birubi Beach: Third Critical Incident in Fortnight

By Geeta Pillai

Daring Rescue at Birubi Beach: Third Critical Incident in Fortnight
The Evolution of Fare Payments: A Tale of Sydney’s Public Transport

By Geeta Pillai

The Evolution of Fare Payments: A Tale of Sydney's Public Transport
Australia’s Boxing Day Test Victory Amid Internal Cricket Conflicts

By Salman Khan

Australia's Boxing Day Test Victory Amid Internal Cricket Conflicts
Young Surfer Fatal Victim of Shark Attack off South Australia

By Geeta Pillai

Young Surfer Fatal Victim of Shark Attack off South Australia
Latest Headlines
World News
South African Cricketer Gerald Coetzee Ruled Out of Second Test Against India
15 seconds
South African Cricketer Gerald Coetzee Ruled Out of Second Test Against India
Zambia's Power Crisis: A Tussle Over the Truth
50 seconds
Zambia's Power Crisis: A Tussle Over the Truth
Dominic Thiem Brushes with Danger as Venomous Snake Interrupts Tennis Match
1 min
Dominic Thiem Brushes with Danger as Venomous Snake Interrupts Tennis Match
COVID-19: Second Death in Two Days Shakes Tamil Nadu; Active Cases on the Rise
2 mins
COVID-19: Second Death in Two Days Shakes Tamil Nadu; Active Cases on the Rise
AFCON 2023: A Celebration of Football and Unity Amidst Global Turmoil
4 mins
AFCON 2023: A Celebration of Football and Unity Amidst Global Turmoil
Jammu and Kashmir: A Glimpse into Recent Developments
4 mins
Jammu and Kashmir: A Glimpse into Recent Developments
Gaza in Desperate Need for Peace as Year Ends: An In-depth Look at the Ongoing Conflict
4 mins
Gaza in Desperate Need for Peace as Year Ends: An In-depth Look at the Ongoing Conflict
Olumide Akpata Refutes Claims of Sponsoring Attack and Denies Rumours of Dropping Out of Governorship Race
6 mins
Olumide Akpata Refutes Claims of Sponsoring Attack and Denies Rumours of Dropping Out of Governorship Race
Cross River State's 2024 'People First Budget' Prioritizes Social Equity and Persons With Disabilities
6 mins
Cross River State's 2024 'People First Budget' Prioritizes Social Equity and Persons With Disabilities
Prof Dire Tladi on the Role and Challenges of the International Court of Justice
36 mins
Prof Dire Tladi on the Role and Challenges of the International Court of Justice
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
2 hours
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
3 hours
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
4 hours
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
5 hours
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
5 hours
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
6 hours
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
Robert 'Hannibal the Cannibal' Mawdsley: 50 Christmases in Solitary Confinement
6 hours
Robert 'Hannibal the Cannibal' Mawdsley: 50 Christmases in Solitary Confinement
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel
6 hours
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app