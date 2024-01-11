en English
Afghanistan

India Triumphs Over Afghanistan in Opening T20 Match: Dube Shines

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 11, 2024 at 6:55 pm EST
India Triumphs Over Afghanistan in Opening T20 Match: Dube Shines

In a chilling showdown at Mohali, the Indian cricket team triumphed over Afghanistan in the inaugural match of the Twenty20 International series, demonstrating their prowess in the shorter format of the game. The victory was largely owing to an extraordinary exhibition by Indian all-rounder Shivam Dube, who hammered an unbeaten half-century and claimed a wicket, catapulting India to a significant six-wicket victory with 15 deliveries yet to be bowled.

Indian Victory Anchored by Shivam Dube

With a stellar target of 159 runs set by Afghanistan, much of India’s successful chase hinged on Dube’s crucial partnerships on the pitch. Notably, a 45-run alliance with Jitesh Sharma and a decisive 42-run partnership with Rinku Singh in the closing phase of the game helped him navigate India towards victory. Dube’s commendable innings of 60 runs, scored off just 40 balls, displayed his finesse in shot selection and the ability to maintain a cool head in high-pressure situations.

Indian Bowling Attack Restricts Afghanistan

India’s bowling attack, spearheaded by spinner Axar Patel and fast bowler Mukesh Kumar, played a pivotal role in restricting the Afghan side to 158-5. Both bowlers claimed two wickets each, curtailing the run flow and creating pressure on the Afghan batsmen. Despite a spirited 42-run knock from Mohammad Nabi and a 50-run opening partnership, the Afghan team couldn’t resist the disciplined Indian attack.

Challenging Weather Conditions

Adding to the drama was the weather, with mercury dipping down to nine degrees Celsius, compelling players to resort to using hand warmers. Nonetheless, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma, leading the T20 side after over a year, expressed satisfaction over the team’s bowling performance under testing conditions. On the other hand, Afghanistan’s captain Ibrahim Zadran acknowledged fielding lapses and promised to improve in the upcoming matches.

The series now stands 1-0 in India’s favor as they gear up for the second match in Indore. With the T20 World Cup looming in June, both teams would look to fine-tune their strategies and build momentum. Notable absences in the match were India’s Virat Kohli, who was out for personal reasons, and Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan, who is on the mend following a back surgery.

Afghanistan India Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

