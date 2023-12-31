en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

India-Tanzania Friendship Run: A Marathon of Unity and Bilateral Ties

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: December 31, 2023 at 3:22 pm EST
India-Tanzania Friendship Run: A Marathon of Unity and Bilateral Ties

Thousands of distance runners from India and Tanzania marked an emphatic highlight of their nations’ bilateral ties. Over 4,000 participants, including Indian fitness icon and actor Milind Soman, assembled to partake in the ‘India-Tanzania Friendship Run.’ This unique 120 km marathon was held between Dar es Salaam and Bagamoyo, two significant Tanzanian cities, encapsulating the spirit of unity and friendship between the two nations.

A Run with a Purpose

The event was meticulously organized by the Indian High Commission in Tanzania and Tanzania’s Ministry of Culture, Sports & Arts. The marathon aimed to internationalize the ‘Fit India Movement,’ a fitness initiative spearheaded by India, showcasing the power of health, wellness, and a resilient spirit. This event was not merely a long-distance run but also a symbol of the strong connection between the two nations, strengthening their ties further.

Flagging Off Unity

The marathon was flagged off by Pindi Chana, Tanzania’s Minister of Legal & Constitutional Affairs. The minister’s presence highlighted the event’s diplomatic significance, underlining the mutual respect and unity between India and Tanzania. The minister’s participation also underscored the government’s backing of initiatives that foster people-to-people exchanges.

A Relationship Strengthened

The India-Tanzania relationship has been marked by long-standing people-to-people exchanges and robust trade relations. This year, the partnership was elevated to a strategic level, further solidified by the inauguration of the first offshore campus of IIT Madras in Zanzibar in November. This landmark event underscores India’s commitment to the Global South and reaffirms the strengthening ties between the two nations.

0
India Sports Tanzania
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Jagannath Temple Braces for New Year's Day Surge with Strategic Adjustments

By Dil Bar Irshad

India's Year of Climate Extremes and Renewable Energy Milestones in 2023

By Dil Bar Irshad

SEBI Slaps Rs. 1 Crore Penalty on Unitech Advisors and Directors for Real Estate Fund Violations

By Dil Bar Irshad

Delhi CEO's Response to Employee's Leave Request Sparks Online Debate

By Rafia Tasleem

Bengaluru Tech Tragedy: Software Engineer Falls to Death from 33rd Flo ...
@Accidents · 6 mins
Bengaluru Tech Tragedy: Software Engineer Falls to Death from 33rd Flo ...
heart comment 0
Edelweiss CEO Radhika Gupta Joins Shark Tank India Season 3 as Judge

By Dil Bar Irshad

Edelweiss CEO Radhika Gupta Joins Shark Tank India Season 3 as Judge
Bhagwati Prasad Gopalika Appointed as New Chief Secretary of West Bengal

By Rafia Tasleem

Bhagwati Prasad Gopalika Appointed as New Chief Secretary of West Bengal
PMO Flags Off Vande Bharat Trains, Boosting India’s Rail Modernization

By Rafia Tasleem

PMO Flags Off Vande Bharat Trains, Boosting India's Rail Modernization
Aadhaar-Linked Job Cards: A New Year’s Shift in MGNREGA Payment Policy

By Dil Bar Irshad

Aadhaar-Linked Job Cards: A New Year's Shift in MGNREGA Payment Policy
Latest Headlines
World News
MasterChef Star Gregg Wallace's Remarkable Weight Loss Journey
6 mins
MasterChef Star Gregg Wallace's Remarkable Weight Loss Journey
NHL Game Highlights Hidden Team Dynamics; Metro Vancouver Battles Water Crisis
7 mins
NHL Game Highlights Hidden Team Dynamics; Metro Vancouver Battles Water Crisis
Retrospective 2023: Samoa's Year of Triumphs, Trials and Transformation
10 mins
Retrospective 2023: Samoa's Year of Triumphs, Trials and Transformation
Music Meets Politics: How Celebrities Influenced the Political Sphere in 2023
10 mins
Music Meets Politics: How Celebrities Influenced the Political Sphere in 2023
METI Urges New Year's Resolution for Healthier Living, Advocates WFPB Diet
11 mins
METI Urges New Year's Resolution for Healthier Living, Advocates WFPB Diet
Macron Eyes 2024: A Year of Hope and Pride for France
12 mins
Macron Eyes 2024: A Year of Hope and Pride for France
Health Experts Recommend Six Hot Drinks for Winter Wellness
12 mins
Health Experts Recommend Six Hot Drinks for Winter Wellness
Conor McGregor Announces UFC Return: A Middleweight Showdown with Michael Chandler
13 mins
Conor McGregor Announces UFC Return: A Middleweight Showdown with Michael Chandler
Weight Loss Drugs: A Potential New Frontier in Alcoholism Treatment
14 mins
Weight Loss Drugs: A Potential New Frontier in Alcoholism Treatment
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
30 mins
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
31 mins
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
2 hours
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
2 hours
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
3 hours
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
3 hours
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
3 hours
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
3 hours
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations
4 hours
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app