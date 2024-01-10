India Sets Sights on 2036 Olympics: A Bid Backed by Government and Big Business

In a significant move, India announces its intention to bid for the 2036 Olympics, backed by the central government and influential figures. Mukesh Ambani, the business tycoon, made this announcement during the Vibrant Gujarat Summit, indicating that Reliance Industries is keen on supporting this colossal venture. This declaration aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s aspiration, which he expressed during the 141st International Olympic Committee (IOC) Session in Mumbai.

Modi’s Vision and the Collective Dream of 1.4 Billion Indians

Modi’s endorsement of the Olympic bid is a testament to the nation’s collective dream. His vision transcends the simple notion of winning medals; it aims to foster peace and camaraderie among nations. Hosting the Olympics, according to Modi, is a matter of national pride and global unity. This sentiment resonates with India’s 1.4 billion population, stirring a sense of anticipation and excitement.

Investments and Infrastructure Development

To materialize this vision, the Gujarat government has committed a budget of Rs 6,000 crore for infrastructure development. The plan includes the construction of six sports complexes within the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Sports Enclave in Motera, spanning 350 acres. This project, estimated to cost around US$576 million, is a strategic step towards bolstering India’s bid.

Government’s Unified Effort and Strategic Planning

Other key figures in the government, including Home Minister Amit Shah and Sports Minister Anurag Thakur, have also shown their readiness to host the games. In alignment with this, the Gujarat government has formed a separate entity, the Gujarat Olympic Planning and Infrastructure Corporation Ltd. This company is tasked with the responsibility of overseeing the construction and development of the sports complexes, aiming for completion by 2030.

India’s bid for the 2036 Olympics, if successful, could mark a historical moment as it would be the first time the country hosts the prestigious global event. This represents the aspiration of an emerging nation to make its mark on the world stage, symbolizing its rising global stature and economic advancement.