India Seizes Control on Day 1 of Rajkot Test as Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja Dominate

Day 1 of the third Test between India and England in Rajkot belonged to the hosts, as a dominant partnership between captain Rohit Sharma and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja firmly established India's control. The duo scored 131 and 110 not out, respectively, to contribute to India's total of 326/5 at the close of play.

A see-saw opening session

The day began with England's bowlers making an excellent start, as Mark Wood's two-wicket burst saw India's form men from the last game, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill, return to the pavilion early. Rajat Patidar fell soon after, leaving India in a precarious position at 33/3.

Rohit and Jadeja's resilient partnership

Amid the chaos, Rohit and Jadeja displayed exceptional resilience and determination, forging a 204-run stand that turned the tide in favor of India. Rohit's innings was marked by aggressive stroke play, as he hit 14 fours and three sixes. Jadeja, on the other hand, showed solid defense and took full advantage of any loose deliveries.

England's missed opportunities

Former England captain Nasser Hussain criticized the visiting team for not being ruthless enough, particularly with the bat. He emphasized the importance of first-innings runs and urged England's batsmen to adopt the same level of determination displayed by Rohit and Jadeja. England's bowlers had their chances, but missed opportunities, such as a dropped catch by Joe Root, allowed India to regain control.

As the Rajkot Test heads into its second day, the pressure is on England to dismiss India's remaining batsmen quickly and make a strong start with the bat. India, meanwhile, will look to build on their solid foundation and continue their dominance.

