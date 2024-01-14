en English
Cricket

India Reveals Test Squad for England Series: Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s Absence Noted

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:24 pm EST
India Reveals Test Squad for England Series: Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s Absence Noted

India’s cricket selectors have unveiled a 16-strong player roster for the initial two Test matches in a five-fixture series versus England. The squad, under the leadership of Rohit Sharma, boasts an equitable distribution of four pacemen and spinners alike. Nonetheless, the absence of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, the accomplished speedster, is conspicuous.

Exclusion of Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Following his non-inclusion into the team, Bhuvneshwar Kumar demonstrated an exemplary performance in the Ranji Trophy 2024, representing Uttar Pradesh against Bengal. In this match, he claimed a staggering 8 wickets for 41 runs, drawing attention to his form and finesse, notwithstanding his omission from the national side.

Notable Inclusions and Absences

The squad includes notable inclusions like the uncapped wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel and spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel. The absence of injured players such as Prasidh Krishna, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Mohammed Shami, and Ishan Kishan is also worth mentioning.

Anticipations and Implications

The inclusion of Dhruv Jurel has generated significant interest, reflecting the team management’s faith in his prowess. The absence of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, despite his recent successful performance, has raised questions and speculation about the selection process. The upcoming series will reveal the potential and mettle of the players, shaping the contours of Indian cricket’s future.

Cricket India Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

