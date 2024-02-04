India Officially Initiates Talks to Host 2036 Olympics: A Historic Bid Underway

India has officially initiated formal discussions with the Future Host Commission of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) regarding its bid to host the 2036 Olympic Games. This crucial development was confirmed by PT Usha, the president of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA). The announcement marks the first official acknowledgment of dialogue between the IOA and the IOC's selection commission, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision shared during an IOC Session in Mumbai on October 14, 2023.

India's Olympic Ambitions

In his speech, Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled India's aspiration to host the 2036 Summer Olympics, indicating a firm commitment to elevate the nation's standing in the world of international sports. The IOA's active involvement in these discussions highlights the country's official interest in hosting the Olympics, a feat that would be a historic achievement under PT Usha's leadership.

Shift in IOC's Selection Process

The IOC has recently revamped its system for selecting host cities. The traditional bidding process has been replaced with informal and confidential exchanges with potential host cities. This change is aimed at promoting more engagement and direct dialogue between the IOC and the interested nations, thus facilitating a more informed and efficient decision-making process.

2030 Youth Olympics on the Horizon

Notably, the IOA is not limiting its vision to the 2036 Summer Olympics. The association is also engaged in active dialogue with the Future Host Commission of the IOC about the possibility of hosting the 2030 Youth Olympics. This dual approach aligns with Prime Minister Modi's broader vision for India's future in international sports, building on the potential of the country's young athletes and fostering an environment conducive to their growth and success.