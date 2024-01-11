India Braces for T20I Series Against Afghanistan Amidst Winter Chill

India sets the stage for a three-match T20I series against Afghanistan, kicking off on January 11 at Mohali’s IS Bindra Stadium. The country’s cricketers are bracing for the winter chill, with temperatures expected to dance between 6-9 degrees Celsius in the morning and drop to a biting 3 degrees Celsius in the evening. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has shared a glimpse into the players’ weather-induced preparations through a social media video featuring comments from Shubman Gill and Rinku Singh. Arshdeep Singh, with a touch of humor, noted the chill despite his sporting of half sleeves. This series holds particular significance for India as their last T20 format engagement before the T20 World Cup later this year.

Roster Updates and Series Significance

Afghanistan, with nine matches ahead of the T20 World Cup, contrasts with India, who only have the Indian Premier League (IPL) after these three T20I matches. India’s Virat Kohli will be absent from the series opener in Mohali due to personal commitments, and head coach Rahul Dravid confirmed that Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal will open the batting for the series. Ishan Kishan requested a break for this series, and Shreyas Iyer was dropped. Rashid Khan, the legspinner recovering from lower-back surgery, will accompany the team but is ruled out for the series.

Return of the Stalwarts

India has strengthened its roster with the return of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, who will captain the team. However, Kohli will join the squad after the first match. Rohit Sharma and Kohli are set to return to the T20I format after 14 months, marking a significant boost for the Indian team. The Indian squad also includes rising stars like Yashasvi Jaiswal, while T20 stalwarts like Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya are sidelined due to injuries.

Adapting to the Conditions

The inaugural T20 match will be held amidst the chilly weather at the Punjab Cricket Association Stadium in Mohali. The 1st T20I between India and Afghanistan will begin at 7:00 pm IST. The fans can stream the match online on the Jio Cinema and it will be telecasted across the Sports 18 Network. The series opener will test the players’ adaptability to the frigid conditions, and the teams’ strategies to tackle the weather will play a crucial role in the series outcome. The weather conditions in Mohali are set to be hazy with no probability of rain or thunderstorms, adding another layer of challenge to the match.