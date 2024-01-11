en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

India Braces for T20I Series Against Afghanistan Amidst Winter Chill

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 11, 2024 at 4:17 am EST
India Braces for T20I Series Against Afghanistan Amidst Winter Chill

India sets the stage for a three-match T20I series against Afghanistan, kicking off on January 11 at Mohali’s IS Bindra Stadium. The country’s cricketers are bracing for the winter chill, with temperatures expected to dance between 6-9 degrees Celsius in the morning and drop to a biting 3 degrees Celsius in the evening. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has shared a glimpse into the players’ weather-induced preparations through a social media video featuring comments from Shubman Gill and Rinku Singh. Arshdeep Singh, with a touch of humor, noted the chill despite his sporting of half sleeves. This series holds particular significance for India as their last T20 format engagement before the T20 World Cup later this year.

Roster Updates and Series Significance

Afghanistan, with nine matches ahead of the T20 World Cup, contrasts with India, who only have the Indian Premier League (IPL) after these three T20I matches. India’s Virat Kohli will be absent from the series opener in Mohali due to personal commitments, and head coach Rahul Dravid confirmed that Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal will open the batting for the series. Ishan Kishan requested a break for this series, and Shreyas Iyer was dropped. Rashid Khan, the legspinner recovering from lower-back surgery, will accompany the team but is ruled out for the series.

Return of the Stalwarts

India has strengthened its roster with the return of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, who will captain the team. However, Kohli will join the squad after the first match. Rohit Sharma and Kohli are set to return to the T20I format after 14 months, marking a significant boost for the Indian team. The Indian squad also includes rising stars like Yashasvi Jaiswal, while T20 stalwarts like Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya are sidelined due to injuries.

Adapting to the Conditions

The inaugural T20 match will be held amidst the chilly weather at the Punjab Cricket Association Stadium in Mohali. The 1st T20I between India and Afghanistan will begin at 7:00 pm IST. The fans can stream the match online on the Jio Cinema and it will be telecasted across the Sports 18 Network. The series opener will test the players’ adaptability to the frigid conditions, and the teams’ strategies to tackle the weather will play a crucial role in the series outcome. The weather conditions in Mohali are set to be hazy with no probability of rain or thunderstorms, adding another layer of challenge to the match.

0
India Sports Weather
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

India

See more
2 mins ago
Blinkit Employees Protest Against Alleged Exploitation and Flat Payout Formula
In a developing crisis in India’s app-based delivery sector, Blinkit, a prominent player, is embroiled in a controversy over allegations of exploitation of its delivery workers, especially in the Delhi-NCR region. The bone of contention is the company’s flat payout formula, which the workers claim has resulted in arbitrary wage reductions and dismissals. Escalation of
Blinkit Employees Protest Against Alleged Exploitation and Flat Payout Formula
Family of Deceased Kerala Farmer Receives Financial Aid, Averting Foreclosure
3 mins ago
Family of Deceased Kerala Farmer Receives Financial Aid, Averting Foreclosure
Nivedhithaa Sathish Realizes her Dream Roles in 'Captain Miller', Reflects on Film Industry Evolution
4 mins ago
Nivedhithaa Sathish Realizes her Dream Roles in 'Captain Miller', Reflects on Film Industry Evolution
Chembur Resident Acquitted in Wife's Stabbing Case: Discrepancies in Weapon Recovery Key to Verdict
2 mins ago
Chembur Resident Acquitted in Wife's Stabbing Case: Discrepancies in Weapon Recovery Key to Verdict
Toyota to Redefine EV Landscape with Solid-State Batteries
3 mins ago
Toyota to Redefine EV Landscape with Solid-State Batteries
Isha Talwar's Mercedes-Benz GLC Purchase Highlights Indian Celebrities' Preference for Luxury Vehicles
3 mins ago
Isha Talwar's Mercedes-Benz GLC Purchase Highlights Indian Celebrities' Preference for Luxury Vehicles
Latest Headlines
World News
Cork Campaigner Advocates for Assisted Dying in Ireland: A Personal Struggle
2 mins
Cork Campaigner Advocates for Assisted Dying in Ireland: A Personal Struggle
Underage Football Grades Retained: Decisions from Louth Clubs' County Committee Meeting
3 mins
Underage Football Grades Retained: Decisions from Louth Clubs' County Committee Meeting
Nivedhithaa Sathish Realizes her Dream Roles in 'Captain Miller', Reflects on Film Industry Evolution
4 mins
Nivedhithaa Sathish Realizes her Dream Roles in 'Captain Miller', Reflects on Film Industry Evolution
Australia Grapples with Shortage of COVID-19 Test Kits amid Emergence of JN.1 Subvariant
4 mins
Australia Grapples with Shortage of COVID-19 Test Kits amid Emergence of JN.1 Subvariant
Electronic Blood Pressure Meter Market Set for Significant Expansion
5 mins
Electronic Blood Pressure Meter Market Set for Significant Expansion
Chandragiri Town Embraces 'Gadapa Gadapa' Program; MLA Chevireddy Highlights Government Welfare Schemes
5 mins
Chandragiri Town Embraces 'Gadapa Gadapa' Program; MLA Chevireddy Highlights Government Welfare Schemes
Chairman Wontumi Summoned by Manhyia Palace for Challenging Asantehene's Authority
5 mins
Chairman Wontumi Summoned by Manhyia Palace for Challenging Asantehene's Authority
Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results
5 mins
Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results
Heart Surgery Meets Culinary Art in 'The Heart Surgeon's Cookbook'
6 mins
Heart Surgery Meets Culinary Art in 'The Heart Surgeon's Cookbook'
Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results
5 mins
Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results
Tamil Nadu Launches Landmark Coastal Restoration Mission
43 mins
Tamil Nadu Launches Landmark Coastal Restoration Mission
Great Yarmouth Commemorates Holocaust Victims with Memorial Service
1 hour
Great Yarmouth Commemorates Holocaust Victims with Memorial Service
Court of Arbitration for Sport to Hear Appeal on Tobi Amusan's Overturned Suspension
3 hours
Court of Arbitration for Sport to Hear Appeal on Tobi Amusan's Overturned Suspension
Austin Butler and Tom Hanks Shine at 'Masters of the Air' Premiere
4 hours
Austin Butler and Tom Hanks Shine at 'Masters of the Air' Premiere
World Bank's Stark Warning: 2020s Could Become a 'Wasted Decade'
4 hours
World Bank's Stark Warning: 2020s Could Become a 'Wasted Decade'
Kurt Russell and Son Wyatt Share a Joyful Stroll in NYC: A Glimpse into the Russell Legacy
5 hours
Kurt Russell and Son Wyatt Share a Joyful Stroll in NYC: A Glimpse into the Russell Legacy
Safety Concerns Halt Operations at Newmont's Telfer Mine
5 hours
Safety Concerns Halt Operations at Newmont's Telfer Mine
Palestinians Storm Aid Trucks in Gaza: A Desperate Cry Amidst Humanitarian Crisis
5 hours
Palestinians Storm Aid Trucks in Gaza: A Desperate Cry Amidst Humanitarian Crisis

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app