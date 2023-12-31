en English
Cricket

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: December 31, 2023 at 6:51 am EST
India-Australia Rivalry Surpasses India-Pakistan: Gautam Gambhir

Former Indian cricketer, Gautam Gambhir, in a recent interaction, made a bold statement about cricket rivalries. According to Gambhir, India’s cricket clashes with Australia are more intense and surpass the traditional India-Pakistan rivalry. This perspective emerges as India’s cricket team has maintained a dominant stance against Pakistan in recent times. The Indian team’s undefeated streak in ODI World Cups and a superior head-to-head record in T20 matches affirm this notion. Interestingly, a Pakistani win is now considered an upset, a remarkable shift from the era when Pakistan’s victories were frequent.

A Decade without Bilateral Cricket

India and Pakistan have not played bilateral cricket for over a decade, their encounters limited to ICC and Asian Cricket Council events. Despite this, the riveting rivalry persists. A recent example includes Pakistan’s surprising win over India in the 2021 ICC T20 World Cup, a significant deviation from the usual outcome.

India-Australia: The New Pinnacle of Cricket Rivalries

Gambhir pointed out that the intense on-field battles between India and Australia have become the pinnacle of cricket rivalries. He cited significant matches such as India’s victories in the 2001 Border-Gavaskar series and the 2018-19 Test series in Australia. Even though India experienced losses against Australia in the World Test Championship final and the ODI World Cup final this year, the rivalry between the two cricketing powerhouses remains a focal point for cricket fans worldwide.

India-Australia Women’s Cricket Rivalry Intensifies

In the latest chapter of the India-Australia rivalry, the Australian Women’s cricket team registered a nerve-wracking victory against India in the second ODI at the Wankhede Stadium. Despite a valiant effort by India’s Richa Ghosh, who scored an impressive 96 off 117 deliveries, Australia managed to prevail by a slender margin of three runs. This match further intensified the rivalry between the two cricketing giants, proving Gambhir’s assertion on the growing India-Australia cricket rivalry.

Cricket India Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

