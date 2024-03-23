India and Afghanistan Battle to Goalless Stalemate in FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers

In a pivotal encounter for Group A's standings, the Indian men's football team was held to a goalless draw by Afghanistan during the FIFA World Cup 2026 AFC qualifiers at Damac Club Stadium in Abha, Saudi Arabia. This result propels India to second place in Group A, showcasing intense midfield battles and a series of missed opportunities by both teams.

Advertisment

Early Game Dynamics and Missed Opportunities

The match kicked off with an intense midfield tussle as both teams sought to impose their style of play. Afghanistan leveraged their pace and physicality, while India focused on a passing game, creating several scoring opportunities. Vikram Partap Singh, on his first starting XI appearance, emerged as a significant threat to the Afghan defense, although his efforts, along with those of Manvir Singh and Lallianzuala Chhangte, failed to translate into goals.

Strategic Adjustments and Continued Deadlock

Advertisment

As the game progressed, both teams made tactical adjustments. India's coach, Igor Stimac, introduced fresh legs, hoping to break the deadlock, yet Afghanistan's counter-attacks kept the Indian defense on its toes. Subhasish Bose and Liston Colaco, among the substitutes, created notable chances late in the game, but the Afghan defense stood firm, ensuring the match ended without any goals.

Looking Ahead: Rematch in Guwahati

The stalemate sets the stage for a crucial rematch between India and Afghanistan on March 26 in Guwahati. With both teams eager to improve their standings in Group A, the upcoming match promises to be a thrilling encounter. India's quest for goals continues, as the team aims to capitalize on its dominance in possession and secure a vital win in front of the home crowd.