Sports

Indi Hartwell’s Tribute to the Four Horsewomen of NXT Sparks Anticipation

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:59 am EST
Indi Hartwell’s Tribute to the Four Horsewomen of NXT Sparks Anticipation

WWE Superstar Indi Hartwell recently took to social media to celebrate her friend Cora Jade’s birthday. Among the series of photos she posted, one image caught the collective eye of wrestling fans worldwide. This image featured Hartwell, Jade, Jacy Jayne, and Roxanne Perez, all portrayed as the four horsewomen of NXT. A term that resonates with a legendary cadre of women wrestlers who have become synonymous with the evolution of women’s wrestling.

The Legacy of the Original Four Horsewomen

The original four horsewomen of the women’s wrestling division are none other than Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks, and Bayley. These women have been instrumental in revolutionizing women’s wrestling, bringing it to the forefront, and establishing it as a marquee event in the WWE Universe. Their combined charisma, athleticism, and talent have set a high bar, and the term ‘four horsewomen’ has since become a tribute to their unparalleled contribution.

Bianca Belair on the Original Four Horsewomen

In a related discussion, SmackDown Superstar Bianca Belair, in an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, lauded the original four horsewomen for their impact on her career. She shared personal anecdotes of her interactions with each, providing an intimate look into how they’ve influenced her journey. Bayley, she said, was the one who introduced her to the WWE Universe. Sasha Banks, with her fierce competitiveness, brought out the best in Belair. Becky Lynch imparted lessons of resilience, and Charlotte Flair showcased the path to excellence in the industry.

The Anticipation Around the New Four Horsewomen

Indi Hartwell’s post has led to a flurry of speculation and anticipation among fans and pundits alike. Could this new group of four women wrestlers achieve the same legendary status within the industry as their predecessors? Only time will tell. However, if the reactions to Hartwell’s post are any indication, the WWE Universe seems more than ready to embrace a new era of women’s wrestling.

Sports United States Wrestling
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

