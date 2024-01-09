Independence Guard Jett Montgomery Scores Big, AP Ranks Tennessee Teams

In a riveting showdown on Tuesday, Jett Montgomery, a guard for Independence High School’s basketball team, emerged as the game-changer, scoring an impressive 33 points. The match against Brentwood ended in a 65-59 victory for Independence, largely thanks to Montgomery’s significant contribution.

Montgomery’s Scoring Prowess

Montgomery, known for his scoring ability, demonstrated his prowess on the court with a performance that left spectators and opponents awestruck. He not only scored 33 points in the win against Brentwood but also added 27 points in a victory over Centennial, propelling Independence to back-to-back road wins. This game served as another testament to Montgomery’s consistent brilliance, bringing his career total to 2,252 points and breaking the school record for career points.

Montgomery, who is averaging 21 points per game this season, is a vital element in Independence’s success. With a free-throw line score rate of 80% and a 35% success rate from the 3-point range, he is expected to spearhead the team’s journey for the rest of the season.

AP Ranks Tennessee High School Basketball Teams

In related news, The Associated Press has released its latest rankings of Tennessee’s high school basketball teams. The rankings cover teams across Tennessee’s three Division I non-financial aid classifications and the combined Division II financial aid classification. These rankings are determined by votes from Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. Points are assigned from 10 for a first-place vote to one for a 10th-place vote, reflecting the teams’ standings as of January 8.

Participation in the high school basketball poll is open to all Associated Press members in Tennessee. Contributions to this week’s poll came from various news outlets across the state, including The Daily Post-Athenian in Athens, Chattanooga Times Free Press in Chattanooga, The Leaf-Chronicle in Clarksville, Times News in Kingsport, Union City Daily Messenger in Union City, and WCMT in Martin.