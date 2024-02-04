Inclement Weather Disrupts PGA Tour Event at Pebble Beach

In an unprecedented turn of events, severe weather has thrown a wrench in the PGA Tour event at Pebble Beach. Persistent rain and high winds reaching up to 60 mph have wreaked havoc on the seaside course, causing significant disruptions including the delay and potential cancellation of the concluding round. The tournament, boasting an elite field of 80 players and a $20 million purse, had been golf's opportunity to command the spotlight following the end of the NFL season.

Impact of the Inclement Weather

The inclement weather conditions have led to the suspension of the tournament and subsequent closure of Pebble Beach to spectators and volunteers. The rainfall, amounting to 3 inches, coupled with sustained winds of 35-40 mph, have saturated the course causing the loss of a dozen golf balls, toppling of portable bathrooms and other structures. The National Weather Service has issued a high-wind advisory, and local authorities have recommended avoiding travel.

Rescheduling and Potential Outcomes

The final round of the tournament has been rescheduled to Monday, with tee times for the 80-player field revised accordingly. However, the weather forecast continues to be daunting, with a high chance of rain and a flood watch in effect. If the final round doesn't take place, the tournament may declare a 54-hole winner, a rare occurrence at Pebble Beach with the last instance recorded in 2009.

Players in the Fray

Wyndham Clark currently leads the pack at 17 under, closely followed by Ludvig Åberg, who is just one shot away. If Clark is declared the winner at this stage, he would join a prestigious list of 54-hole winners at Pebble Beach, all of whom have been major champions. Canadian players Corey Conners, Adam Hadwin, Adam Svensson, Mackenzie Hughes, and Nick Taylor are among those affected by the weather disruptions.