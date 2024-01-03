Incarnate Word Triumphs Over Our Lady of the Lake in NCAA Regular Season Basketball Match

In an intensely contested basketball game, Incarnate Word emerged victorious over Our Lady of the Lake, clinching a win with a final score of 83-74. The game, which was part of the NCAA Regular Season, took place on January 2, 2024, and was broadcasted on azscore.com.

Incarnate Word’s Striking Offense

Incarnate Word displayed their offensive prowess throughout the match, with a field goal percentage of .508 and a free throw percentage of .706. Their prowess from the three-point line was particularly noteworthy, sinking 11 out of 25 attempts, a commendable .440 percentage. Morgan, the team’s standout player, netted an impressive 24 points, including seven 3-pointers.

Incarnate Word’s Defensive Brilliance

On the defensive front, Incarnate Word showcased their skill with a total of six blocked shots and 10 steals, demonstrating their dominance over Our Lady of the Lake. Hayman and Robinson made significant contributions, each contributing two steals. However, there was a concerning aspect to their play: the team had a high number of turnovers, totaling 21 for the game.

Our Lady of the Lake’s Performance

Our Lady of the Lake, on the other hand, had a field goal percentage of .475 and a free throw percentage of .684. Their success rate from the three-point line stood at .200, significantly lower than their opponents. They managed to block three shots and execute seven steals, with Powell leading the steals with three. Their turnovers were less of an issue with a total of 16. However, despite their best efforts, they could not secure the win.

Both teams showcased their tenacity and resilience throughout the match. However, Incarnate Word’s superior shooting and defensive efforts ultimately paved the way to their victory, marking a significant win in the NCAA Regular Season.