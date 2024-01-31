Incarnate Word Remains Undefeated as Maine South Secures CSL South Title in Recent Girls Basketball Games

In a flurry of girls basketball games across the Journal-area, the hardwood was ablaze with fierce competition and notable results. High among the highlights was Incarnate Word from Missouri, the state's top-ranked team and fifteenth in the nation. They upheld their undefeated status, marking a decisive victory against Fremd, thereby halting Fremd's impressive 8-game winning streak.

Incarnate Word's Undefeated Run

Despite Fremd's loss, they hold a robust track record against Illinois teams. Their struggle appears to surface against out-of-state competitors, as demonstrated in their game against Incarnate Word. The Missouri team's relentless performance reiterated their dominance on the court and solidified their unscathed record.

Other Noteworthy Games

Other games that captured attention include Carmel's victory over St. Viator, Glenbrook North's triumph against Palatine, and Highland Park's win over Regina Dominican. Willows Academy narrowly succeeded against Chicago Christian, while Niles West celebrated a considerable conference win over Maine East.

Maine South, on the other hand, extended their winning streak by defeating Evanston, thereby clinching the CSL South conference title for the fourth consecutive season. Prospect kept their hopes alive for the MSL East title with a decisive win over Elk Grove. Rolling Meadows inched closer to another 20-win season with a dominant performance against Buffalo Grove.

Positioning for the Playoffs

Hersey positioned themselves favorably to clinch the MSL East after their victory against Wheeling. Stevenson, Palatine, Leyden, and Loyola Academy also secured wins in their respective games, intensifying the competitive atmosphere of the season.

Notably, Loyola Academy continued their undefeated run, with several players reaching personal milestones. Their performance underscores the competitive spirit of this girls basketball season as teams vie for conference titles and coveted playoff positions.