Inauguration of First Athletics Stadium in Tura Marks a New Era in Meghalaya’s Sports

On January 12, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma unveiled the first-ever track and field athletics stadium in Tura, a landmark development in the Garo Hills region of Meghalaya. Named in honor of the revered Garo freedom fighter Pa Togan Nengminja, the stadium is a testament to the government’s escalating commitment to enhancing sports infrastructure and catalyzing youth participation in the state.

Meghalaya’s Leap in Sports Infrastructure

The stadium, which was sanctioned in the fiscal year 2020-21 with a budget of Rs 16.02 crores for its initial phase, boasts an international standard synthetic 8-lane athletic track. With a seating capacity exceeding 2,000 spectators, it stands as a beacon of hope for budding athletes in the region. Chief Minister Sangma expressed optimism that within the span of the next three to four years, Meghalaya would lead the nation in sports infrastructure density.

PRIME and STAR: Pioneering Programmes for Youth Engagement

During the inauguration, Sangma highlighted the success of the PRIME programme, which has yielded remarkable accomplishments in diverse fields such as music, entrepreneurship, and sports. He also mentioned the STAR programme, an initiative that has identified 12 potential super athletes from a pool of over 15,000 screened candidates. These programmes underscore the government’s intent to foster talent and provide platforms for young individuals to showcase their potential.

Meghalaya Games and Future Plans

Chief Minister Sangma seized the moment to announce the inauguration of the Meghalaya Games, an annual sporting spectacle slated to occur in different regions of the state each year. He urged local athletes to utilize the newly inaugurated stadium to its maximum potential. Sangma also disclosed that approximately 50 percent of the funds earmarked for sports infrastructure would be allocated to educational institutions, ensuring the benefits seep into the community beyond the confines of the sporting events.