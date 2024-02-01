Inaugural Tangiwai Shield: A Tribute to Shared History and Resilience

In an unprecedented move to commemorate a shared piece of tragic history, the cricketing world will witness the inaugural Tangiwai Shield being contested between the New Zealand and South African cricket teams. The catalyst for this poignant event is the first test match in Tauranga, a place resonating with the echoes of the past.

Shielding the Memory

The Tangiwai Shield, unveiled in the heart of Auckland, is not just a trophy but a time capsule. It encapsulates the memory of the 1953 Tangiwai Disaster, New Zealand's most catastrophic rail accident that claimed 151 lives. Among the lost was Nerissa Love, the bride-to-be of New Zealand cricketer, Bob Blair. The disaster played out during the second Test at Ellis Park, Johannesburg, where the 21-year-old Blair was on the field.

A Tale of Resilience

Blair, on being informed of his irreplaceable loss, initially chose grief over the game. However, he later made a stirring return to the field, manifesting a show of resilience that remains etched in cricketing history. Partnering with Bert Sutcliffe, Blair scored a valiant 33 runs, including a record 25 off one over. Their efforts, despite New Zealand's defeat, were met with a standing ovation from the crowd.

Symbol of Shared Sorrow and Sportsmanship

The Tangiwai Shield, brought to life by carver David Ngawati, is crafted from native timber and pounamu. It is a symbol of the shared sorrow of both nations and the sportsmanship displayed during that time. Scott Weenink, the New Zealand Cricket (NZC) chief executive, sees the Tangiwai Shield as a fitting tribute to a story of courage, resilience, and compassion.

The series kicks off at Bay Oval on Sunday. The presentation of the shield is not just a ceremonial gesture but a recognition of the enduring bond and historical significance of the event for both cricketing nations. Despite the fierce competition, the underlying sentiment of this test series will be the collective memory of a time when sport transcended the boundary ropes to touch human lives in a way few could imagine.