Inaugural Hero Abu Dhabi Championship: A New Era for Mountain Biking

The Hero Abu Dhabi Championship, a distinguished cross-country mountain bike event, is poised to take center stage from February 9 to 11 at the Trail X of Al Hudayriat Island. This pioneering championship, marking a first in the Middle East, promises to bring together not only elite riders but also amateur cyclists and biking enthusiasts.

Qualifying for the 2024 Paris Olympics

The event is remarkable for its inclusion of qualifying races for the impending 2024 Paris Olympic Games. The qualifying events encompass the XCO-Cross-Country Olympic and XCC-Short Track races. The XCO circuit stretches over 5.4 kilometers and features an elevation gain of 70hm. On the other hand, the XCC Short Tracks, designed for high-octane action, span across a distance of 1.2 kilometers with an elevation gain of 10hm.

Open to All Age Groups

In addition to professional competitions, the event will host an Amateur Race and a Kids' Race. These races provide a unique opportunity for participants of all generations to compete on the same trails that will witness the fierce competitions of professional athletes.

Championing Healthy Lifestyles

The General Secretary of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, Aref Hamad Al Awani, emphasized the event's role in fostering a healthy lifestyle. He also noted the increased popularity of cycling in Abu Dhabi and the wider UAE. Among the notable participants is Peter Sagan, a three-time road cycling world champion, who is transitioning to professional mountain biking and eagerly anticipates the technical challenges of the race.

The Hero Abu Dhabi Championship is a collaborative effort between Hero Sudtirol Dolomites and Modon. The event stands as a testament to the growing influence of cycling in the region and the widening scope of sporting events in the Middle East.