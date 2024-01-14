en English
Sports

Inaugural Girls Wrestling Tournament Marks Historic Moment at 51st Louisiana Classic

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:39 pm EST
Inaugural Girls Wrestling Tournament Marks Historic Moment at 51st Louisiana Classic

The 51st Louisiana Classic recently broke ground by hosting its inaugural girls wrestling tournament. With 79 young women stepping into the ring, this event marked the largest high school girls wrestling tournament in the history of Louisiana. Despite girls wrestling not yet being officially sanctioned by the Louisiana High School Athletic Association (LHSAA), the competition was fierce and the implications, profound.

Emerging Champions

Among the competitors, Brusly’s Sara Daley, a dedicated practitioner for the past four years, dominated the 138-pound division. The Baton Rouge area, in particular, showcased significant talent with its competitors clinching seven titles. One of the most remarkable feats was achieved by Natalie Davis, a nationally ranked USA wrestler who battled back from a UCL injury to claim victory in the 126-pound weight class.

Inspiring the Next Generation

Davis hasn’t limited her contribution to personal victories. Despite her physical challenges, she has been instrumental in promoting girls wrestling. Her efforts have already introduced 68 middle schoolers to the sport. The ripple effect of her influence is expected to be seen in upcoming tournaments.

A Sport on the Rise

Plans for a second Louisiana Classic girls tournament are already underway. The previous goal of attracting 100 participants is likely to be surpassed given the enthusiasm generated by the debut event. Additionally, the LHSAA is set to vote on sanctioning girls wrestling as a varsity sport—a decision that could significantly impact the future of the sport in the state.

Other Sporting Highlights

In other sports news, Liberty senior guard Howard Gaskins Jr. was celebrated for reaching a career milestone in points and was nominated for the prestigious McDonald’s All-American all-star game. Southern Lab and East Ascension are on the hunt for football opponents for their upcoming seasons. Finally, Douglas Coleman III, a former Zachary High and Texas Tech player, signed a free agent contract with the Chicago Bears, and LSU signee Jada Richard was nominated for the McDonald’s All-American women’s game.

Sports
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

