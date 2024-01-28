Inaugural Chaturanga Smart Girl 2024 Chess Tournament Commences in Port Blair

In a first-of-its-kind initiative, the Chaturanga Smart Girl 2024 Chess Tournament kicked off at RGT Public School, Port Blair. The event, organized by the Andaman Nicobar Chess Association (ANCA) and SURPANJALI, a prominent cultural art forum, is exclusively designed to encourage and empower girl chess players in the Andaman & Nicobar Islands. The tournament has drawn around 130 participants, showcasing its immense popularity and the region's unflinching commitment to promoting chess among young females.

Chess - A Confluence of Mathematics, Management, and Mother

The Secretary of Education & Sports for the A&N Administration, Smti. Pallavi Sarkar, IAS, graced the event as the chief guest. Sarkar, a known patron of thought sports like chess, made the tournament's inaugural move against the rated player Kavya Raj, setting the tone for a highly competitive and intellectually stimulating event.

Sarkar, during her address, emphasized the importance of the 3Ms - Mathematics, Management, and Mother - for chess players. She underscored how chess, much like Mathematics, is a game of calculation and strategy, urging participants to manage their moves wisely and play with the same nurturing instinct a Mother has. Sarkar expressed her hope to witness future grandmasters among the participating girls.

ANCA's Vision for Chess-in-School Program

The ANCA president, Shri. C. S. Ashok, spoke about the association's achievements and its vision for promoting the Chess-in-School (CiS) program across the islands' schools. ANCA's commitment to furthering chess's cause is a testament to the game's growing popularity and its potential to foster strategic thinking and problem-solving skills among the youth.

Gratitude and Hope for a Successful Tournament

The opening ceremony concluded with a vote of thanks by Dr. Shrabani Mallick from Surpanjali. As players prepare to battle it out on the 64 squares, the inaugural Chaturanga Smart Girl 2024 Chess Tournament has already marked a significant milestone in promoting girl education and empowerment in the Andaman & Nicobar Islands.