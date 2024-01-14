In Tight Contest, Holy Cross Edges Past Lehigh in College Basketball

In what could only be described as an edge-of-the-seat college basketball game, Holy Cross edged past Lehigh with a nail-biting finish, scoring 69-66. Demonstrating an electrifying performance, both teams left no stone unturned. However, Holy Cross managed to grasp a slender lead by halftime, standing at 22-20.

Stars of the Court

On the Holy Cross side, the match was a testament to the players’ significant contribution to their victory. Caleb Kenney led the team’s scoring with 13 points, while Joseph Octave added 14 points and tied with Kenney for the highest number of rebounds at 9. Joe Nugent was another pivotal player, scoring 9 points, including three crucial 3-pointers that amplified the team’s momentum. A.J. Wills added 12 points to the tally and led the team with 4 assists.

Lehigh’s Valiant Effort

For Lehigh, Dominic Parolin and Nasir Whitlock both demonstrated impressive performances, scoring 15 points each. Whitlock also displayed a strong game beyond the arc, hitting three 3-pointers. Jalin Sinclair contributed 12 points and shared the top spot for assists with Whitney-Sidney, both delivering 4 assists each. Chebuhar, despite not contributing to the scoreboard, showcased a strong defensive presence, grabbing 9 rebounds.

Game Statistics

The game’s intensity was evident in the statistics. Lehigh proved to be more prolific with 3-point shooting, making 9 out of 28 attempts, compared to Holy Cross’s 5 out of 15. The stakes high, both teams committed their fair share of fouls, with Holy Cross at 19 and Lehigh at 17, leading to Whitlock fouling out. The game attracted a crowd of 728 spectators, in a venue with a capacity for 6,000, evident of the high anticipation for the match.

In the end, the victory was a valuable addition to Holy Cross’s season. For Lehigh, the loss will serve as an opportunity to regroup and rectify their strategy for the upcoming games.