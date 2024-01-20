IMSA WeatherTech Championship Teams Unveil New Liveries at Roar Before the 24

In a grand showcase of speed, color, and innovation, the teams participating in the IMSA WeatherTech Championship have unveiled their new liveries for the upcoming Roar Before the 24 at Daytona. The event, a prelude to the highly anticipated Rolex 24, saw a variety of striking designs and bold color schemes that added to the excitement and anticipation.

A Kaleidoscope on Wheels

Leading the pack, Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti rolled out a sharp red and black livery for their No. 40 Acura ARX-06, while keeping the familiar blue-and-black scheme for the No. 10. In a golden flourish, Proton Competition presented a dazzling gold-on-black scheme for their Porsche 963 No. 5. Not to be outdone, AO Racing introduced a resplendent purple dragon-themed livery for its ORECA LMP2, while Era Motorsport's ORECA 07 flaunted a blue, purple, and white design.

United Autosports USA's ORECA 07 was a showstopper in vibrant orange, while CrowdStrike Racing by APR shifted gears from red to orange for their ORECA 07. Pfaff Motorsports' McLaren 720S GT3 EVO, sporting the team's signature papaya with a nod to past plaid liveries, was a nod to tradition amidst the riot of hues. Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC F GT3, while sticking with highlighter yellow and black, presented a refreshed design.

Classic and Contemporary

Fusing the classic with the contemporary, Ford Multimatic Motorsports showcased a blue and red design with a mustang silhouette for their Mustang GT3. Korthoff/Preston Motorsports updated their Mercedes AMG GT3 with a brighter, more eye-catching design. AWA's Corvette C8.R No. 17 stood out with a pearlescent teal, red, and off-white stripe design, while Inception Racing's McLaren 720S GT3 EVO featured an enhanced red-and-black color scheme with added patterns.

Ford's Return to Glory

The event also marked Ford's triumphant return to factory backed GT3 racing at the Rolex 24 at Daytona with new Mustang GT3 IMSA race cars. The team's participation, alongside Proton Competition and customer teams in the GTD class and IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge, signals a renewed commitment to motorsport excellence. Quotes from Ford factory drivers and highlights of the new Mustang GT3 program development process provided insights into the team's strategy and ambitions.

In conclusion, the unveiling of the new liveries at the Roar Before the 24 served not only as a celebration of design and innovation but also as a testament to the enduring appeal of motorsport and the relentless pursuit of speed and glory.