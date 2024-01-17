Impressive Victories and an Undefeated Streak in Week 7 of the Kevin Bernard 1st Division Championship

In a thrilling Week 7 match-up of the Orange Walk Football Association's Kevin Bernard 1st Division Championship, Progresso shocked everyone with a phenomenal victory of 7-0 against Louisiana. The match, which took place at the Louisiana Football Field in Orange Walk, saw Progresso dominate the field and outperform their opponents in every aspect of the game.

Other Games in the Championship

Apart from the stunning victory of Progresso, other games in the championship also saw decisive victories. Yo Creek FC asserted their dominance over Galacticos with a 3-1 victory, proving their mettle on the field. In a parallel match, Palmar FC showcased a similar prowess against Estevan Soccer Club, matching the 3-1 scoreline.

Undefeated Mi Gente FC

Notably, Mi Gente FC of Guinea Grass, a team that has yet to taste defeat, ended their game in a 2-2 draw against the San Jose Pumas. Despite the draw, Mi Gente FC continues to uphold their undefeated title, reflecting their consistent performance and robust strategy.

