Impact Wrestling Rebrands as TNA; KUSHIDA Sets Sights on X-Division Championship

In an exciting turn of events, Impact Wrestling is reclaiming its former glory by rebranding itself back to TNA Wrestling, a move that has sent ripples through the wrestling world. The decision comes with a promise of securing contracts with several noteworthy wrestlers, including Eddie Edwards, Trent Seven, and the Japanese sensation, KUSHIDA.

KUSHIDA’s Ambitions with TNA Wrestling

KUSHIDA, who had previously made appearances for Impact Wrestling in 2022, has stated his ambition to be more involved with the company under the TNA brand. In a recent interview, he shared his ambitions to win the X-Division Championship, viewing it as a testament to being the best in the world pound for pound. The wrestler is slated to compete for the title at the much-anticipated TNA Hard To Kill event, where he’ll face formidable opponents like Chris Sabin and El Hijo del Vikingo.

High-Profile Matches and Future Prospects

Beyond his championship aspirations, KUSHIDA is also looking forward to potential bouts with TNA’s top stars, including Josh Alexander, Alex Shelley, and Moose. He hasn’t ruled out the possibility of participating in an intergender match within the year, demonstrating his willingness to explore different facets of professional wrestling. The Hard to Kill event will also feature Alexander pitted against Alex Hammerstone, and Shelley defending the TNA World Championship against Moose, who secured his title shot during the 2023 Feast or Fired match.

Impact of Rebranding on Current Roster

Long-time TNA wrestler Eddie Edwards has expressed his excitement about the rebranding. The nostalgia associated with the TNA name, coupled with the commitment of the current roster, adds to the anticipation surrounding this change. Steve Maclin, another TNA talent, has voiced his suspicions about the rebranding, yet remains focused on his goal of winning the TNA World and X-Division Titles. Trinity, the current holder of the TNA Knockouts Title, is set to defend her title against Jordynne Grace at the Hard To Kill event, further heightening the stakes.