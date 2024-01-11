en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Impact Wrestling Rebrands as TNA; KUSHIDA Sets Sights on X-Division Championship

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 11, 2024 at 6:40 pm EST
Impact Wrestling Rebrands as TNA; KUSHIDA Sets Sights on X-Division Championship

In an exciting turn of events, Impact Wrestling is reclaiming its former glory by rebranding itself back to TNA Wrestling, a move that has sent ripples through the wrestling world. The decision comes with a promise of securing contracts with several noteworthy wrestlers, including Eddie Edwards, Trent Seven, and the Japanese sensation, KUSHIDA.

KUSHIDA’s Ambitions with TNA Wrestling

KUSHIDA, who had previously made appearances for Impact Wrestling in 2022, has stated his ambition to be more involved with the company under the TNA brand. In a recent interview, he shared his ambitions to win the X-Division Championship, viewing it as a testament to being the best in the world pound for pound. The wrestler is slated to compete for the title at the much-anticipated TNA Hard To Kill event, where he’ll face formidable opponents like Chris Sabin and El Hijo del Vikingo.

High-Profile Matches and Future Prospects

Beyond his championship aspirations, KUSHIDA is also looking forward to potential bouts with TNA’s top stars, including Josh Alexander, Alex Shelley, and Moose. He hasn’t ruled out the possibility of participating in an intergender match within the year, demonstrating his willingness to explore different facets of professional wrestling. The Hard to Kill event will also feature Alexander pitted against Alex Hammerstone, and Shelley defending the TNA World Championship against Moose, who secured his title shot during the 2023 Feast or Fired match.

Impact of Rebranding on Current Roster

Long-time TNA wrestler Eddie Edwards has expressed his excitement about the rebranding. The nostalgia associated with the TNA name, coupled with the commitment of the current roster, adds to the anticipation surrounding this change. Steve Maclin, another TNA talent, has voiced his suspicions about the rebranding, yet remains focused on his goal of winning the TNA World and X-Division Titles. Trinity, the current holder of the TNA Knockouts Title, is set to defend her title against Jordynne Grace at the Hard To Kill event, further heightening the stakes.

0
Sports Wrestling
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Sports

See more
5 mins ago
Tri-City ValleyCats Unveil Exciting 2024 Promotional Schedule and Theme Nights
The Tri-City ValleyCats, a renowned baseball team in the Frontier League, have unveiled the first phase of their eagerly anticipated 2024 promotional schedule and theme nights. The schedule is replete with various special events aimed at enhancing the game-day experience for fans at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium. Opening Night and Education Days The festivities kick
Tri-City ValleyCats Unveil Exciting 2024 Promotional Schedule and Theme Nights
Mason Rudolph: From Third-String Quarterback to Playoff Starter
10 mins ago
Mason Rudolph: From Third-String Quarterback to Playoff Starter
Canadian Figure Skater Nikolaj Soerensen Withdraws from Championships Amidst Sexual Assault Allegations
13 mins ago
Canadian Figure Skater Nikolaj Soerensen Withdraws from Championships Amidst Sexual Assault Allegations
NFL Wild Card Playoff Picks: Greg Cote's Predictions and Analysis for Upcoming Games
6 mins ago
NFL Wild Card Playoff Picks: Greg Cote's Predictions and Analysis for Upcoming Games
Tristan Thompson Ejected from 2024 NBA Paris Game Following Hostile Act
6 mins ago
Tristan Thompson Ejected from 2024 NBA Paris Game Following Hostile Act
Predicting the Unpredictable: Navigating the NFL Wild Card Playoffs
10 mins ago
Predicting the Unpredictable: Navigating the NFL Wild Card Playoffs
Latest Headlines
World News
Utah's COVID-19 Stalwart Dr. Angela Dunn to Join CDC
3 mins
Utah's COVID-19 Stalwart Dr. Angela Dunn to Join CDC
Tri-City ValleyCats Unveil Exciting 2024 Promotional Schedule and Theme Nights
5 mins
Tri-City ValleyCats Unveil Exciting 2024 Promotional Schedule and Theme Nights
NFL Wild Card Playoff Picks: Greg Cote's Predictions and Analysis for Upcoming Games
6 mins
NFL Wild Card Playoff Picks: Greg Cote's Predictions and Analysis for Upcoming Games
Tristan Thompson Ejected from 2024 NBA Paris Game Following Hostile Act
6 mins
Tristan Thompson Ejected from 2024 NBA Paris Game Following Hostile Act
From Ohio University to Community Health Advocate: The Journey of Camryn Zornes
8 mins
From Ohio University to Community Health Advocate: The Journey of Camryn Zornes
Soberlink Teams Up with Divorce Experts for International Child-Centered Divorce Month
10 mins
Soberlink Teams Up with Divorce Experts for International Child-Centered Divorce Month
Predicting the Unpredictable: Navigating the NFL Wild Card Playoffs
10 mins
Predicting the Unpredictable: Navigating the NFL Wild Card Playoffs
Mason Rudolph: From Third-String Quarterback to Playoff Starter
10 mins
Mason Rudolph: From Third-String Quarterback to Playoff Starter
Canadian Figure Skater Nikolaj Soerensen Withdraws from Championships Amidst Sexual Assault Allegations
13 mins
Canadian Figure Skater Nikolaj Soerensen Withdraws from Championships Amidst Sexual Assault Allegations
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
5 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
6 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
6 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
8 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
8 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
9 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
11 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
11 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
12 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app