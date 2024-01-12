Impact Wrestling Previews Hard To Kill PPV Event: Recaps, Highlights, and More

In an engaging episode of Impact Wrestling, the stage was set for the much-anticipated Hard To Kill pay-per-view (PPV) event. The episode was a masterful blend of recaps, previews, and promotional content, all aimed at building up to the grand wrestling event.

Victories and Defeats: Recaps from the Ring

Highlights from past matches were brought back into focus, beginning with Tasha Steelz’s sensational victory in the Ultimate X match from Hard To Kill 2022. This victory underscored her prowess and determination, setting a high bar for the upcoming event. In a different vein, a match from the November 9, 2023 edition of Impact TV saw Crazzy Steve emerge victorious by disqualification against Tommy Dreamer, who was penalized for the use of a fork – an unconventional twist in the wrestling saga.

Another match from the archives, dated August 10, 2023, showcased Kushida’s triumphant defeat of ‘Speedball’ Mike Bailey. This, too, was a testament to the unpredictable and gripping nature of the sport. A recap from Hard To Kill 2022 brought to light Josh Alexander’s submission win over Jonah, reinforcing Alexander’s image as the heart and soul of the company.

Queen of the Mountain: A Triumph Revisited

Jordynne Grace’s momentous victory in the Queen of the Mountain match at Slammiversary 2022 was another highlight of the episode. This victory underscored Grace’s prowess and set the stage for her future endeavors in the wrestling ring.

Face to Face: Moose and Alex Shelley

The episode wrapped up with an in-studio interview featuring Moose and Alex Shelley. The two wrestling giants discussed their respective aspirations and achievements in the wrestling industry. Shelley’s tenure as the third longest reigning world champion was acknowledged, while Moose declared his intention to claim the TNA champion title. The segment included recorded questions from wrestling media, along with a riveting face-to-face exchange between the two wrestlers. This exchange served as a teaser to what fans can expect at the Hard To Kill event.

The episode of Impact Wrestling served as an intriguing prelude to the Hard To Kill PPV event, which is set to take place in Las Vegas. With a stacked card, a potential big talent signing, and rumors of a former WWE star making an appearance, the event promises to be a landmark in the wrestling calendar.