Imam Khataev Secures North American Boxing Federation Title, Maintaining Unbeaten Streak

In a thrilling display of strength and strategy, light heavyweight boxer Imam Khataev continued his unbeaten streak with a powerful knockout against Michal Ludwiczak. This victory, marking his sixth win and maintaining a perfect record of 6-0, was achieved in the second round, earning him a referee stoppage at the 2:17 mark. The triumph also secured Khataev the coveted North American Boxing Federation (NABF) title.

Highlights from the Ring

Apart from Khataev’s stunning performance, the boxing match saw several other noteworthy bouts. Female super featherweight contender, Leila Beaudoin, emerged victorious in an eight-round duel against Elizabeth Chavez. Wilkens Mathieu, competing in the super middleweight category, reigned supreme over Jose Arias Alvarez after four intense rounds. Moreno Fendero delivered a spectacular performance by knocking out Victor Hugo Flores in the very first round.

Other Victories and Future Prospects

In the light heavyweight division, Mehmet Unal triumphed over Dragan Lepei with a first-round technical knockout. Christopher Guerrero, competing in the welterweight division, secured an eight-round win against Sergio Herrera. These victorious performances have set the stage for the upcoming potential match between Artur Beterbiev and Dmitry Bivolin.

The Beterbiev Factor

Returning as the betting favorite, Artur Beterbiev defended his world titles against Callum Smith in Quebec. Beterbiev’s 19-0 record, featuring 19 wins by knockout, further substantiates his formidable reputation in the boxing world. Despite an ‘atypical’ drug-test result last December, Beterbiev tested negative in subsequent screenings and successfully defended his title against Smith, bolstering his status as an unbeaten champion.