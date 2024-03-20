Imad Wasim's Comeback Halt, Usman Khan's Potential Pakistan Camp Invite Amid Pre-T20 Series Prep

As Pakistan cricket gears up for the forthcoming T20I series against New Zealand in April, the national selection committee's decision-making is under the spotlight. With a training camp scheduled at an Army base in Kakul from March 25, the anticipation around the squad selection is palpable. However, the exclusion of retired all-rounder Imad Wasim and the potential inclusion of Usman Khan have stirred conversations in the cricket community.

Imad Wasim's Exclusion and Retirement Stance

Imad Wasim's absence from the list of approximately 25 players for the upcoming training camp has sparked discussions. Despite his formidable performance in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 9, where he was instrumental in Islamabad United's success, Imad's retirement status remains a barrier. The 35-year-old cricketer, known for his five-wicket haul in the PSL 9 final, has not formally withdrawn his retirement, rendering him ineligible for consideration by the selectors. This development has left fans and analysts pondering over the impact of his absence on the team's dynamics.

Usman Khan's Potential Inclusion and Ambitions

On the flip side, batter Usman Khan, who has recently relocated to the UAE and showcased his prowess as an overseas player for Multan Sultans in PSL 9, is likely to receive an invitation to the camp. With an impressive record of 430 runs in seven innings and the distinction of being the first batsman to score two centuries in a single PSL edition, Usman's inclusion could bolster Pakistan's batting lineup. However, his ambition to play for the UAE and the remaining 14 months to qualify for the UAE team add layers of complexity to his potential participation in the Pakistan camp.

Training Camp Amidst Requests for Postponement

Despite requests from former Pakistan captain Babar Azam and senior players to postpone the training camp, considering the recent conclusion of PSL 9, the training camp is set to conclude on April 8, just before Eid-ul-Fitr. This decision underscores the Pakistan Cricket Board's commitment to rigorous preparation for the upcoming series. Meanwhile, Babar Azam and Imam-ul-Haq have embarked on a journey to Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah, further highlighting the personal commitments of players amidst the busy cricket calendar.

As the training camp nears and the squad for the T20I series against New Zealand takes shape, the decisions around player selections continue to intrigue and divide opinions. While Imad Wasim's absence might be felt, the potential inclusion of talents like Usman Khan offers a glimpse into the future possibilities for Pakistan cricket. As the team prepares to face New Zealand, the blend of seasoned campaigners and emerging talents will be crucial in navigating the challenges ahead.