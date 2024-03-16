Imad Wasim, Haider Ali Heroics Seal Islamabad United's PSL Final Berth Against Multan Sultans

Islamabad United orchestrated a stellar comeback to secure a spot in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) final, overcoming Peshawar Zalmi by five wickets in a thrilling Eliminator 2 match. The game, held at Karachi's National Bank Cricket Arena, saw United's Imad Wasim and Haider Ali turning the game on its head with their remarkable partnership, ensuring their team's first final appearance since 2018 against Multan Sultans on March 18.

Advertisment

Early Setbacks and a Remarkable Recovery

United's chase began on a shaky note, with Zalmi's spinners quickly dismissing key batsmen, leaving United struggling at 50/4. However, the tide turned with Imad Wasim stepping up to anchor the innings. Forming crucial partnerships first with Azam Khan and then with Haider Ali, Wasim's composed 59 off 40 balls, alongside Haider's explosive 52 off 29 balls, steered United towards victory, chasing down Zalmi's target of 185 with balls to spare.

Zalmi's Innings: A Competitive Total Set

Advertisment

Peshawar Zalmi, batting first, posted a challenging total of 185/5, thanks to a brilliant 73-run knock from Saim Ayub and a quickfire 40 from Mohammad Haris. Despite a solid start and a promising 59-run partnership between Ayub and Haris, Zalmi's innings faced a setback with Naseem Shah's exceptional bowling, claiming 3 wickets for 30 runs. Nonetheless, Zalmi managed to set a competitive target, laying the groundwork for an enthralling chase.

Key Performances and the Road Ahead

Imad Wasim's calm and collected approach under pressure was instrumental in United's victory, earning him the Player of the Match award. Haider Ali's attacking play added the necessary momentum to United's chase. Looking forward, Islamabad United sets its sights on the PSL final against Multan Sultans, promising a high-octane clash for the coveted title. With both teams showcasing exceptional talent and determination, the final is poised to be a cricketing spectacle.

As Islamabad United and Multan Sultans prepare for the final showdown, fans and analysts alike anticipate a closely contested battle. This victory not only highlights United's resilience and strategic prowess but also sets the stage for a thrilling conclusion to the PSL season. The upcoming final promises cricket at its best, with both teams eager to etch their names in the annals of PSL history.