ILT20 Season 2 Kicks Off With Star-studded Umpiring Panel

The International League T20 (ILT20) Season 2 is poised to set the cricket world alight with its inaugural match between the Gulf Giants and Sharjah Warriors on January 19 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. A key attraction of the tournament is the distinguished match officials panel, headlined by renowned cricket umpires Simon Taufel and Aleem Dar.

Stellar Umpiring Panel

Taufel and Dar, who have presided over significant cricket finals such as the 2011 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup and the 2012 ICC T20 World Cup, will grace the field as on-field umpires for the season opener. Their presence brings years of experience and a reputation for impeccable judgement to the tournament. The officials panel also includes other esteemed match referees like Adrain Holdstock, Rod Tucker, Ruchira Palliyaguruge, Martin Saggers, Paul Wilson, and Leslie Reifer, bringing their collective experience from all three formats of international cricket to the ILT20.

Taufel and Dar: A Unique Combination

Simon Taufel, who was part of the panel in the previous season, will transition to the role of match referee after umpiring the first match, joining Roshan Mahanama and Steve Bernard. Aleem Dar, who holds the record for officiating the most Tests and ODIs, will make his debut in the ILT20, adding another feather to his illustrious cap.

High-Quality Entertainment Guaranteed

The ILT20 guarantees high-octane cricket entertainment, with the participation of internationally acclaimed cricketers such as David Warner, Andre Russell, and Shaheen Shah Afridi. In a first for the league, specialized TV umpires will be introduced to enhance accuracy and efficiency during matches. The tournament, featuring over 100 international players and 25 UAE-based players, is set to conclude on February 17 at the Dubai International Stadium, promising a month-long feast of cricket for fans worldwide.