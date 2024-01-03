en English
Sports

Illinois State Triumphs Over Bradley Braves in Thrilling MVC Opener

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:41 am EST
Illinois State Triumphs Over Bradley Braves in Thrilling MVC Opener

In a thrilling Missouri Valley Conference opener, the Illinois State Redbirds clinched a nail-biting 78-74 victory over the Bradley Braves at the CEFCU Arena. The Redbirds were powered by the exceptional performance of their fifth-year senior, DeAnna Wilson, who scored a game-high 26 points and provided crucial stability during the match’s critical junctures.

Bradley Braves’ Resilience

Despite being predicted to finish last in the MVC, the Bradley Braves put up a spirited fight. They led for three-quarters of the match, mounting a persistent challenge to the Redbirds. Bradley’s freshman, Halli Poock, was particularly impressive, scoring a career-high 34 points, including seven three-pointers from just eleven attempts.

Illinois State’s Comeback

Illinois State, however, showcased their mettle and experience, managing to turn the tide in their favor. Redbird freshman, Shannon Dowell, made significant contributions from the bench, while Maya Wong‘s vital three-pointer in the final quarter ensured the Redbirds’ lead. Despite a late surge of three-pointers from Bradley, Illinois State’s composure under pressure proved to be the ultimate game-changer.

The Aftermath

The victory improved Illinois State’s record to 8-3 and highlighted their status as the league’s top rebounding and three-point shooting team. Conversely, Bradley’s coach, Kate Popovec-Goss, who recently returned from suspension, acknowledged the challenges faced during the match and expressed pride in her team’s performance. The game also marked a personal low for ISU guard Caroline Waite, who experienced a scoreless outing against her former team.

As the dust settles on this intense MVC opener, Illinois State is bracing itself for a packed schedule with upcoming games against Belmont and Murray State. Meanwhile, Bradley will look to bounce back from this setback and harness the strengths displayed during the game in their future encounters.

Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

